COLUMBIA, Mo. — Nothing seemed to be going right for Oklahoma’s offense in Columbia.

Quarterback John Mateer started 3-for-7 with a pair of interceptions after taking hits as he threw the ball.

The Sooners had dug themselves a 20-0 hole at Faurot Field.

As the two-minute timeout hit, OU faced third-and-7 on its own 41.

Mateer dropped back to pass, and he was hit again.

But this time, the ball didn’t float into the hands of a Missouri defender.

Parker Livingstone tracked the ball and moved the chains. It felt like the first break for OU.

While enjoying a lovely meal at a Kansas City Waffle House, @_RyanChapman threatened me (at butter knifepoint) to tweet this here vidyuh clip of John Mateer throwing the ball in a direction when suddenly Parker Livingstone appears and catches said ball. pic.twitter.com/uWB3dIDvZo — Brady Trantham (@BradyDoesSports) November 29, 2026

“That might be the first time all year, right,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables joked after the 34-31 win. “Yeah. It was huge.”

Initially, Mateer wasn’t sure what had happened, as he was picking himself up off the ground.

“Parker kind of looked at me, and he like smiled. He understood what happened,” Mateer said. “… I threw it, and I didn’t know where it went. I’m like, ‘Oh, here we go.’ Then it landed, so I appreciate the football gods for that.”

In the end, it was a 16-yard completion, but there was still more work to do.

It took Oklahoma another seven plays to score — also a Livingstone reception — but that only cut the deficit to 20-7.

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The Sooners still had to go down the field and score to open the second half (which they did), and OU had to hold off the Tigers, who wouldn’t go down without a fight.

The rally wouldn’t have happened without the two-minute drive to close the second half, however, a spot that interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten knew had to end in a touchdown.

“What we tried to do was, hey, let’s be aggressive, but at the same time let’s give him answers,” Witten said. “Things happen, things break down, people blitz, and Parker, he’s one of those guys I’ve made reference to throughout the last four weeks, of just resilient, being very coachable, some different things we’ve tried to add to his game.”

Livingstone isn’t the only member of the offense who has gotten more opportunities under Witten.

Jacob Jordan has thrived as a target on third downs, and the Sooners tried to get him the ball on three such occasions in Columbia.

Mateer was unable to hit Jordan on the first two targets, but Jordan plowed through a defender for seven yards on third-and-6 on the Sooners’ go-ahead field-goal drive in the fourth quarter.

“(Jordan) runs an amazing route and makes a really tough catch,” Venables said. “And not only that, he's probably two yards shy of it after he catches it with a defender hanging on him and he drags him for the first down.

“The will of this football team. Their refusal to break and their refusal to give in, the refusal to be denied. Man, it was something special. And you can't buy that. No NIL buys that. You either have it or you don’t, and this team does.”

Oklahoma’s 34 points on offense was the most it had scored against a Power 4 opponent since the 2023 regular season matchup with TCU. The Sooners needed every contribution they could to piece together the third-largest comeback in program history.

And things finally started to turn their direction with Livingstone’s reception to keep the drive alive before halftime.

“That was a big-time play,” Witten said. “So I just kind of smiled internally, and that was a good one. It really kind of propelled us on that drive.”

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