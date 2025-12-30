Fernando Mendoza Had Classy Message About Ty Simpson Ahead of CFP Matchup
Two of the top quarterbacks in the nation will face off in the Rose Bowl this year as Ty Simpson and No. 9 Alabama take on Fernando Mendoza and No. 1 Indiana in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.
Mendoza led the Hoosiers to an undefeated 2025 season, a Big Ten title, their second straight CFP berth and the No. 1 seed. On top of the team success, Mendoza finished second in the FBS in touchdown passes and won the Heisman trophy. Now, he’ll look to cap off his first season with Indiana by winning a national championship.
Simpson meanwhile comes into this matchup after throwing two touchdowns in a victory over Oklahoma in the first round of the playoff. That game not only helped Alabama advance, but allowed them to rebound after a tough final month of the regular season. Simpson was up there with Mendoza as a Heisman favorite through much of the season until an inconsistent November pulled him out of the race.
This Rose Bowl matchup will mark the first meeting between the two quarterbacks. Though they have never met before, they each had high praise for the other ahead of the playoff game.
"Ty Simpson is an amazing player,” Mendoza said on Tuesday. “I’ve seen him or heard about him for a long time now. He was one of the top guys. ... Not only was he a great quarterback, he seemed like he was a great guy. And I think everyone he’s rubbed off on whether it was his podcast with ‘Bussin with the Boys,’ I’ve always seen his personality shine through, and I think that’s why he’s such a great leader of that team in which people see he’s authentic, he’s genuine and they want to go behind him. Also as a player, he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, no doubt about it.”
Mendoza said that he watched film of Simpson against Wisconsin since that is one of the few common opponents they have shared. “He is extremely efficient, extremely accurate. ... I’ve admired a lot from his game.”
Simpson also shared that he has not studied Mendoza in depth, but still expressed great respect for the Hoosiers’ signal-caller.
“I’ve seen some highlights of him. How big he is, how tough he is, how poised he is. I know he’s a double major at not only Cal, but at Indiana so I’m sure he’s super smart,” Simpson told reporters. “ ... Heisman trophy winner, a ton of respect to him and everything he’s done.”
Mendoza and Simpson will look to out-duel each other when Alabama and Indiana go head-to-head on New Year’s Day. In the process, they’ll try to lead their team to victory and a spot in the CFP semifinals.