Two Oklahoma Defensive Lineman Questionable on Initial SEC Availability Report
NORMAN — Oklahoma defensive end R Mason Thomas is listed as "questionable" on the initial SEC Availability report Wednesday ahead of the Sooners' matchup at Alabama this weekend.
No. 11 OU will take on the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on ABC.
Defensive tackle Jayden Jackson is also listed as questionable. Jackson has played in all but one game this season, starting six.
Linebacker Kobie McKinzie is listed as "probable" after missing the Sooners' most recent game, a 33-27 win at Tennessee on Nov. 1.
Thomas suffered what Brent Venables has described as a quad injury returning a fumble 71 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter of the win over Tennesseee.
If Thomas can't go, Taylor Wein and Marvin Jones Jr. figure to be the starting defensive ends for the Sooners.
Wein has started alongside Thomas in each of the last two games and has started four games total this season while Jones has started six games.
Wide receiver Keontez Lewis is listed as probable as well..
Lewis has missed the last three games after starting each of the first six. He was initially injured colliding with the brick wall behind the north end zone at Gaylor Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium early in the Oct. 4 game against Kent State.
Lewis returned the next week against Texas, playing 38 plays according to Pro Football Focus, but hasn't played since.
Running backs Jovantae Barnes and Taylor Tatum are listed as questionable as well.
Offensive lineman Derek Simmons, who has missed the last two games, is listed as probable. Freshman Ryan Fodje has taken over for Simmons at right tackle in the last two games.
Offensive linemen Troy Everett, Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor all remain out.
Neither Everett nor Sexton have played since the season opener.
Sexton suffered an injury in that game while Everett was injured the next week.
Taylor has yet to play this season.
Cornerback Gentry Williams is not listed on the report.
Williams has missed the last two games. He was available against Tennessee but did not play as Eli Bowen, Courtland Guillory and Jacobe Johnson got the majority of snaps at corner.
Oklahoma at Alabama Wednesday Availability Report
Oklahoma
Out: Troy Everett (OL), Jacob Sexton (OL), TJake Taylor (OL).
Questionable: Jovantae Barnes (RB), Jayden Jackson (DT), Taylor Tatum (RB), R Mason Thomas (DT)
Probable: Keontez Lewis (WR), Kobie McKinzie (LB), Derek Simmons (OL)
Alabama
Out: Jeremiah Beaman (DL), Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. (DB), Jah-Marien Latham (LB), Danny Lewis (TE), Abduall Sanders Jr. (LB)
Questionable: Cayden Jones (LB), Qua Russaw (LB)
Probable: DaShawn Jones (DB)