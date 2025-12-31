Longtime Oklahoma Corner Chooses the Transfer Portal, per Report

The Oklahoma Sooners defensive secondary is losing quite a bit of depth as of Wednesday.

Per reports, Gentry Williams will enter the transfer portal when it opens on Friday. Williams has been with the program since 2022 when he chose the Sooners out of Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa.

On3's Pete Nakos was the first to report.

NEW: Oklahoma cornerback Gentry Williams plans to enter the transfer portal, he tells @PeteNakos. Repped by @Lockettagency21.



The 3-year starter has 47 career tackles and 4 INTs in 30 career games. Has one year of eligibility remaining. https://t.co/XybxcybTNx pic.twitter.com/cbfioRUsNd — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 31, 2025

Williams' career started strong in Brent Venables' first season as head coach. He appeared in 12 games during his freshman campaign and broke out in 2023, playing and starting in 10 games. He recorded 30 combined tackles and three interceptions with a fumble recovery during his sophomore year.

His performance against Texas in the 2023 Red River Rivalry, where he intercepted a Quinn Ewers pass in the opening minute of the contest, was the pinnacle of his strong start at OU.

Since 2023, Williams has been riddled with injuries, hampering his career.

He appeared in only two games early in 2024 before leaving the field for the season following Oklahoma's win over Houston.

In 2025, Williams appeared to ready for another strong season before injuries kept him off the field. He started in the first six games of the season — opposite of true freshman Courtland Guillory at corner — before getting hurt in the Sooners win at South Carolina.

Williams never returned for Oklahoma.

Oklahoma defensive back Gentry Williams | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

Per reports, the Sooners have now lost defensive backs Devon Jordan and Marcus Wimberly in the last week. Kendel Dolby was reported to have shared his desire to enter the transfer portal prior to Oklahoma's College Football Playoff matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Dec. 19.

These moves aren't surprising considering the OU appears set at corner with Eli Bowen and Guillory entrenched as starters.

Dolby started in one game and appeared in three others before shutting his season down. His career was derailed by a season-ending injury suffered during the loss to Tennessee in 2024 and never looked the same in 2025.

Jordan appears to be the loss that could sting Oklahoma's depth. He appeared in in 13 games in 2025 and slowly became a more consistent role player in the Sooners' secondary rotations. His sack ofTy Simpson in Oklahoma's win over Alabama in the regular season stands out.

The portal opens on Friday and closes on Jan. 16.