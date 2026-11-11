Oklahoma's Jason Witten Has Grasp on the 'Art of the Coach' According to Brent Venables

NORMAN — Tory Blaylock described practices as “more like a professional practice” under Jason Witten on Monday.

His description holds some water when you remember that Tory’s father, Derrick, played six seasons in the NFL.

Of course, the implication of that statement — which Blaylock unintentionally divulged — was stark difference between Witten and the man who once held his position, Ben Arbuckle.

In one game, Witten was able to give Oklahoma’s offense glimpses of an identity. Much of that was thanks to the quick work Witten was able to do with his offensive staff and the players. How he was able to accomplish that is thanks to something both he and Brent Venables agree upon.

“I think that there's even more intentionality,” Venables said on Tuesday. “A lot of situational football, and doing it a certain way. Eliminating some gray area, and everybody being at their best, holding everybody to the same vision and standard that Coach Witten wanted them to.”

Venables hasn’t lobbed insults at Arbuckle on his way out, rather he’s painted the picture for what it was — a “hard and difficult decision” — but one he needed to make for the sake of the team.

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But in light of that decision, Venables has empowered Witten to not only somewhat right the ship for 2026, but to lay the foundation for intentionality on that side of the ball. Simply put — when an offensive coach tells his players to do something, that coach is not only commanding his players, but instead explaining why they are telling them to do it.

That transparency is part of that “professional” difference in practice under Witten that Blaylock spoke of.

“Some of those changes, 'Hey, we're going to change this, change that.’ Some of it's very intentional when it comes to, this is how we're going to go win the game on third down; this is how we're going to go win the game in the red zone. And just with really deep thoughtfulness, get everybody to understand what everybody's doing,” Venables said.

It’s only a one-game sample size, but Witten has made quite the impression with his head coach and the players he is now responsible for. His organization and communication skills — which Venables deemed to be elite last week — seem to have given him a leg-up in stepping into a new role.

“I think, the art of the coach: to get them to understand not only the what, but the why and the when and the if, and what's he doing,” Venables said. “This is why you got to do it this way because of what's going on around you. And so I think there's, in a very short amount of time, a lot of that going on too, which leads to just more clarity, more vision, and more self-accountability.”

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