Oklahoma's One Big Thing at Georgia is to Just Hang In There on Offense
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ATHENS, GA — Georgia’s offense is tremendous. Oklahoma’s defense has also played at that level.
That’s a great matchup in Saturday’s SEC showdown between the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (3-0) and the unranked Sooners (2-1), and it could end up a push when they clash in Sanford Stadium.
So the spotlight will be on Georgia’s outstanding defense against Oklahoma’s laboring offense.
If the Sooners can’t move the football and generate points, the OU defense won’t be able to sustain barrage after barrage and the game could become a blowout.
I asked Georgia coach Kirby Smart this week if, when he watches film, he sees OU’s overall athletic talent and warns his staff of their gifts, or if he sees an offense that can’t run the ball and turns it over when it tries to pass and tells them where he wants to exploit the Sooners.
“It's not my job to evaluate and criticize and talk about. I have to get our guys ready to play,” Smart said. “I think that's a hard job each week in our conference, because so many kids and teams live through perception of what's said. Whereas coaches, we're going off what's on tape. There's a lot of times those two don't match.
“I know the (OU) players. We recruited almost every one of them. The quarterback has tremendous athleticism. I know the backs, the receivers, know the coaches. They've got a good team, and we've gotta prepare to play against those guys.”
That’s a patented answer, but it’s a smart way for Smart to complement whatever Sooners he once recruited (and no doubt keep the channels open via the transfer portal).
Like Gentry Williams.
Williams plays defense and not offense, but the theory doesn’t change: Williams was offered by Georgia before he chose OU and spent four years in Brent Venables’ defense.
Now he’s playing his final collegiate season in Athens and he’s contributing as a backup cornerback.
“Gentry's a great kid, man,” Smart said. “He is quiet. He works hard. He's a good tackler. He competes every day out there for us. He's made us a better team. Hoping that he can continue to work to carve out a role.”
(I requested an interview with Williams this week but Smart declined.)
The bottom line is that seven Georgia defenders drew preseason All-SEC accolades, while only two Oklahoma offensive players got votes. This is an issue of talen
One of those was wide receiver Isaiah Sategna. The other was offensive tackle Michael Fasusi — who played just 17 snaps in the season opener and hasn’t returned to the field yet this year due to a shoulder injury.
Fasusi has already been ruled out for Saturday’s game, and having him back at left tackle would have been an upgrade from Ryan Fodje, who would ideally be able to move back to right guard, which would have been an upgrade from Noah Best and Heath Ozaeta.
If OU’s offensive line ever gets back to full strength, the Sooner offense should be better, and better o-line play, even without Fasusi, might give Oklahoma a fighting chance against Georgia.
Or maybe against this mighty Bulldog defense and their 93,000 noisy friends, even a healthy two-deep will be simply overwhelmed.
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John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.Follow johnehoover