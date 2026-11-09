Jason Witten's 'Wild Week' With John Mateer Helped Propel Oklahoma to a Road Win

Jason Witten shared with his offense that the week was not “ideal,” admitting that the coaches had done a poor job all season in helping Oklahoma fall short of expectations.

But there was no time to sit around and feel sorry for themselves. The program was preparing for its first road trip to Gainesville — the final frontier of OU’s new SEC journey — while trying to keep the ship from sinking.

So Witten and his quarterback John Mateer used what time they had and began to try and build a rapport with one another.

“Everybody knows it’s super important, the offensive coordinator/quarterback relationship,” Mateer said after OU’s 23-7 victory over Florida.

That relationship between coach and player has built legacies at Oklahoma. Kevin Wilson and Sam Bradford, Lincoln Riley and Baker Mayfield.

Just because Ben Arbuckle and Mateer didn’t reach those heights doesn’t make last week any less difficult. Mateer and Arbuckle have grown more than a coach/player relationship over the previous four seasons — Brent Venables described them as “a friend… a brother.”

Despite the adversity and non-ideal situation, Witten and Mateer went to work.

“We had never done it, obviously. Thursday night, it was important being around him, just talking the gameplan,” Mateer said.

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The two went back to the basics. Mateer appreciated Witten showing his work and explaining his philosophy on why he wanted to take certain risks.

The result? A masterful showing that featured a historic 20-play touchdown drive , a balanced attack on the ground and through the air with Mateer being decisive with his arm and his legs.

It was only one game, but Mateer’s confidence grew with his new play caller.

“I thought he called a good game. We got the drives going, and I made some plays,” Mateer said.

“He’s good. He had a long week getting everything ready, but he did a great job with it.”

"(Mateer's) readiness, his maturity to embrace what’s happening here with the change," Witten said after the game. "We sat in my office Thursday night, just kind of a wild week, and we were able to connect on Thursday night. Had a really long visit about the gameplan, how I kind of saw it going, and just making sure I was hearing him on what he was comfortable with."

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