Oklahoma Set to Host Top Ranked Running Back from 2028 Class, per Report
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The Sooners had the week off and, as a result, didn’t host any prospects for gameday visits.
But over the next two months, Oklahoma will have several blue-chip visitors in town.
Running back Jayshawn Mitchell, one of the top prospects from the Class of 2028, will attend OU’s game against South Carolina on Oct. 31, per a report from Sam Spiegelman of Rivals.
Listed at 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds, Mitchell is the No. 1 running back from the 2028 class, according to Rivals. He is a consensus 4-star prospect.
A junior at San Antonio Brennan (Texas) High School, Mitchell has rushed for 742 yards and 17 touchdowns in six games this year. He has also caught 14 passes for 311 yards and five touchdowns.
According to Spiegelman’s report, Mitchell visited Georgia on Saturday, when the Bulldogs defeated Vanderbilt. He will also reportedly visit Ohio State and Texas during the fall.
Offensive lineman Nick McChesney will take a gameday visit when the Sooners host Texas A&M on Nov. 21, per Collin Kennedy of 247Sports.
McChesney hails from Littleton, Colo., and is listed at 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds. The interior offensive lineman is a consensus 3-star recruit, and 247Sports ranks him as the No. 7 player from Colorado from the 2028 class.
Per Kennedy, McChesney will also visit USC, Arizona State and Nebraska, in addition to a couple of FCS visits.
Sooners continue to build momentum with elite prospects
Class of 2028 athlete Kamieon Compton-Nero, the No. 1 recruit from Oklahoma, included OU in his top five, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.
Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 185 pounds, Compton-Nero is a consensus top-100 prospect. The Owasso, Okla., native is ranked as the No. 45 overall prospect from the 2028 class in 247Sports’ composite rankings.
The Sooners are recruiting Compton-Nero to play safety, and he registered 95 tackles, five interceptions and three return touchdowns as a sophomore at Rejoice Christian in 2025. He now plays for Owasso High School.
Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Alabama and SMU are the other four schools competing to land Compton-Nero.
Edge rusher Keoni Snipes of Saraland, Ala., also narrowed his list of schools down, and the Sooners are included in his top 10, according to Fawcett.
Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 245 pounds, Snipes is ranked as a 4-star recruit by all major recruiting services. He is the No. 71 overall recruit and the No. 14 edge rusher from the 2028 class, per 247Sports.
During his sophomore year at Saraland High School, Snipes logged 30 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.
The other nine schools still in the mix for Snipes are Georgia, Texas, Miami, Florida, Texas A&M, Oregon, Auburn, LSU and Alabama.
Snipes is a high school teammate of 2027 quarterback Jamison Roberts, who has been committed to Oklahoma since March.
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Carson Field has worked full-time in the sports media industry since 2020 in Colorado, Texas and Wyoming as well as nationally, and he has earned degrees from Arizona State University and Texas A&M University. When he isn’t covering the Sooners, he’s likely golfing, fishing or doing something else outdoors. Twitter: https://x.com/carsondfieldFollow carsondfield