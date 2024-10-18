Oklahoma-South Carolina Preview: Three Keys to the Game
NORMAN — Oklahoma opened as a 7 1/2-point favorite to beat South Carolina this week.
The Sooners are still favored, but that line has dropped to 1.
When the 2024 college football schedule was released, the assumption was that OU could probably count on beating the Gamecocks and probably Auburn and maybe Missouri or Auburn.
But after Brent Venables’ team scored just three points in a 34-3 beatdown in Dallas at the hands of the No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns, Sooner Nation now has its fingers crossed that the home game against Maine in three weeks isn’t the only other win on the schedule for their 4-2 squad.
Here are three keys to the South Carolina game:
Stop the Run
It’s strength on strength when South Carolina tries to run the football into the teeth of the Oklahoma defense.
OU absolutely must win this matchup.
Oklahoma has the 40th-ranked run defense in the nation, allowing just 117.5 yards per game on the ground. The Gamecocks, meanwhile, rank 55th nationally in rushing offense at 175.3 yards per game. USC is averaging just 3.94 yards per carry, however, and OU is giving up just 3.07 yards per rush.
Here’s the problem: South Carolina’s offensive line of Torricelli Simpkins, Kamaar Bell, Jakai Moore and Vershon Lee came into 2024 with a combined 119 of the unit's 149 career starts, which ranked sixth in the country. That total is now up to 179, although left tackle Josiah Thompson is a true freshman.
South Carolina’s weekly average doesn’t sound overwhelming, but it’s more than double last year’s average of 85.1. Shane Beamer’s crew has recommitted to the run, and with 1,052 yards, they’ve already surpassed last year’s total of 1,021. That includes 243 against LSU, 273 against Akron, 151 against Ole Miss and 132 against Alabama.
In the Beamer era, the Gamecocks are 17-6 when rushing for at least 100 yards in a game.
Cash In
No matter how bad the Oklahoma offense has been playing, the Sooners simply must cash in the gifts that South Carolina is sure to give them.
Last week, Billy Bowman picked off Quinn Ewers on the third play of the game. But all the early momentum was wasted and the Sooners missed a 44-yard field goal.
That can’t happen again.
The Gamecocks rank 129th in the nation in fumbles lost, with eight in just six games. They’ve also thrown four interceptions, and the team ranks No. 112 in FBS with 12 giveaways.
OU, meanwhile ranks No. 7 nationally and No. 1 in the SEC with 14 total takeaways. That includes six interceptions and eight fumbles recovers — OU leads the country in fumbles.
Expect the Sooner defense to do its job again: get stops and take the football away.
But if the Sooner offense can’t do anything with them, South Carolina could win comfortably.
Don’t Blow It
If there’s one thing Shane Beamer knows a thing or two about, it’s Beamer Ball.
Beamer’s dad, long-time Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, built a program around dramatic defensive takeaways and game-changing special teams.
From 1987 to 2015, Beamer’s Va Tech teams scored 35 touchdowns on special teams.
Beamer’s son has developed many of the same efforts, techniques and results in his four years at South Carolina — and the Sooners must be on guard.
The Gamecocks have already blocked two kicks and one punt this season — both rank in the top 12 nationally.
Only four teams — Georgia Tech, Eastern Michigan and FIU (five each) and Florida State (four) have blocked more total kicks than South Carolina.
Special teams coordinator Doug Deakin, punter Luke Elzinga and the OU protection units need to be on point or Beamer’s crew will hit them with a special teams thunderbolt.