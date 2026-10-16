Oklahoma Starting Lineman Downgraded Ahead of Matchup With No. 15 Kentucky

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s offensive line may be shorthanded again when the Sooners host No. 15 Kentucky on Saturday.

Eddy Pierre-Louis was one of two Sooners downgraded from “questionable” to “doubtful” on Thursday’s SEC availability report, along with wide receiver Parker Livingstone.

Pierre-Louis, a third-year offensive guard, showed up unexpectedly on last week’s initial report as questionable. He was downgraded to doubtful later in the week before eventually missing the Red River Rivalry.

Livingstone played 29 snaps against his former team on Saturday, though he did not log any receptions. It’s uncertain when or how he suffered his injury.

Star offensive lineman Michael Fasusi and cornerback Eli Bowen both are listed as questionable to play against the Wildcats, as they were on Wednesday.

A former 5-star recruit, Fasusi has not played since the Sooners’ season opener against UTEP, when he logged only 17 snaps before aggravating his shoulder. The 6-foot-5, 319-pound offensive tackle made 10 starts in 11 appearances as a true freshman in 2025.

Bowen suited up for OU’s game against Texas last week, but Trystan Haynes started in his place. The junior defensive back has registered 12 tackles and two pass breakups so far in 2026.

Two other OU offensive linemen — Heath Ozaeta and Fred Hinton — are also questionable.

Ozaeta suffered an undisclosed injury during warmups at the Cotton Bowl. He played through the injury, though, and logged 59 offensive snaps against Texas.

An Eastern Kentucky transfer, Hinton has not played since the UTEP game. He was ruled out prior to last week’s contest against the Longhorns.

Running back Tory Blaylock and tight end Jack Van Dorselaer remained probable on Thursday’s report.

A sophomore, Blaylock made an early impact against Texas before leaving that game. He led the Sooners with 480 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns during his true freshman season in 2025.

Van Dorselaer, who transferred to OU from Tennessee prior to the season, also missed the Texas game. He has yet to catch a pass since arriving in Norman, though he has been utilized often in blocking situations.

Five Sooners have already been ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Wildcats: running back Xavier Robinson, wide receiver Trell Harris, tight end Trynae Washington, linebacker Taylor Heim and defensive back Jacobe Johnson.

For Kentucky, defensive end Tyler Thomas was downgraded from doubtful to out. Running back CJ Baxter — a Texas transfer who is fifth in the SEC in rushing with 484 yards — remains questionable to play.

Former OU wide receiver Nic Anderson, who is playing his first season with the Wildcats, is probable to compete against his former team. Anderson has caught 12 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown this year.

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