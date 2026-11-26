Oklahoma has quite the history during the week of Thanksgiving.

They’ve played 43 games on the actual holiday, according to SoonerStats.com . The last matchup was OU’s 17-14 win over No. 5 Nebraska in 1972, avenging their loss the year prior in the Game of the Century — also played on the day of thanks.

In all, the Sooners hold a 22-13-8 record on Thanksgiving. That mark will probably stand for good considering most major college football teams don’t prefer to play on that day anymore. Well, more so the NFL owns that day.

Oklahoma’s next opponent, the Missouri Tigers, have played the Sooners on Thanksgiving four times. During the Roaring Twenties and the initial days of the Great Depression, it was Missouri who held the upper hand over the Oklahoma program.

The Sooners have a losing record against the Tigers on Thanksgiving, losing 1927 and 1929 contests. The two schools tied the 1930 game and Oklahoma won 14-0 in 1928.

Luckily, the 2026 OU squad doesn’t play Missouri on Thanksgiving, merely the week of — more on that later.

While the Tigers enjoyed the advantage in the interwar years, the series record between the two programs has shifted in the years since. Following the 1930 tie, the series record was 10-9-2 in favor of Missouri.

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Now? The record now sits at 68-25-5, heavily tilted towards the Crimson and Cream. Missouri won two more games in 1931 and 1932 and only 13 games since. The Tigers never won more than two games against Oklahoma (1965-1966), while the Sooners enjoyed winning streaks of 14, 11, 12 and seven.

What’s worse for the Tigers is that one of those losing streaks to OU came during the 1990s.

For two programs that played every season from 1910 to 1995, that's an incredible shift. It also matches Oklahoma ascendence into the status of the blue bloods.

OU’s Thanksgiving week record of 74-30-8 suggests the Sooners rarely suffer from any turkey or casserole hangover.

Fortunately, the game against Missouri isn’t the day after Thanksgiving. Oklahoma holds a lethargic 6-6 record on Black Friday, however they won their most recent games against TCU (2023) and West Virginia (2018).

The numbers and history seem to say OU holds some sort of cosmic advantage over their opponent when playing during the November holiday. Seems like something Sooner fans can be thankful for.

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