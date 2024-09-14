Oklahoma-Tulane GameDay Preview: Under the Radar
Bauer Sharp/Jake Roberts
Maybe it’s not a true under-the-radar situation because in Oklahoma’s first two games, it’s the two transfer tight ends — Bauer Sharp and Jake Roberts — who most consistently have delivered key plays. In Week 1, Sharp caught five passes for 47 yards and a touchdown against Temple. In Week 2, Roberts caught three passes for 51 yards and a score against Houston. Tulane may very well expect their continued involvement with Jackson Arnold in the OU passing game, but they both seem like perfect alternate weapons, whether on third-and-short or in red zone situations, where the defense might be focused on Deion Burks, Brenen Thompson or even Nic Anderson and forget all about the OU tight ends.
— John E. Hoover
Sammy Omosigho
It may be a multi-week process for Oklahoma to get its offense right, so a lot of the heavy lifting on Saturday will be over to the defense. Sammy Omosigho got extended run at cheetah last week with the game hanging in the balance, and he provided an added level of physicality off the edge. Brent Venables can dial up pressure from a ton of different areas on the field to confuse Tulane’s redshirt freshman quarterback, Darian Mensah, and Omosigho could play a big role in tracking down the mobile gunslinger for big negative yardage plays.
— Ryan Chapman
Jayden Jackson
After becoming the first true freshman to start at defensive tackle for Oklahoma since Tommie Harris, Jayden Jackson's contributions have largely gone unappreciated. While the talented interior player hasn't had the same big-play production as teammate Gracen Halton, Jackson plays with good gap integrity and creates plenty of push up front. If he is able to continue his strong play against Tulane and allow Halton to get upfield as a pass rusher, the Green Wave's freshman quarterback should be under duress when OU's defense is on the field. Additionally, if Jon Sumrall's team tries to run the ball up the middle, Jackson's stout run defense should prevent Tulane from getting anything going on the ground.
— Randall Sweet
Branson Hickman
Whether he's on the field or not Saturday is still unknown, but the presence or no presence of Branson Hickman will go under the radar in how the Sooners perform. He transferred from SMU to presumably take over the center job for OU but has played only 10 snaps after going down in the first quarter of the season opener. Basically every time Brent Venables has been in front of a mic the last two weeks, he has emphasized the importance of the center position and specifically mentioned the eventual benefits of Hickman and his experience. Not to mention other OL not having to shuffle around Hickman. That won't solve all of OU's problems, but if he's on the field, there will be a noticeable difference in the offense. If not, expect the same out of OU's offense.
— Dekota Gregory
Taylor Tatum
Tatum has been electric with the ball in his hands. As we saw on Saturday, though, the freshman mistakes will still pop up here and there. Mainly in pass protection or two-running back sets, Tatum missed a few assignments and blew up a play or two. His talent, though, is undeniable, and he has looked like Oklahoma’s most dynamic runner at times. In his first two games as a Sooner, Tatum has recorded six rushes for 75 yards and a score. His 12.5 yards per carry average is head and shoulders above the rest of the running back room. If the offensive line continues to struggle to open up holes, Oklahoma will need to defer to a running back that can bounce it outside the tackle box and make people miss. Tatum is that guy. As the team gears up for conference play, expect them to go all out in trying to find a bell cow running back. Tatum should get his chances on Saturday.
— Ross Lovelace
Caiden Woullard
Caiden Woullard, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound senior defensive end, was the fourth-ranked pass rusher in last year’s transfer cycle but has played only 36 snaps in two games, prompting some fans to voice frustration with his lack of playing time. Following a lackluster performance from starting defensive ends Ethan Downs and R Mason Thomas against Houston (two tackles, none for a loss, no sacks, no pressures and no QB hits in the first half), is it time Venables and staff unleash the Miami-OH transfer in the Sooners’ final tune-up game against Tulane? There’s nothing to lose and clarity to gain at this position, especially as the SEC schedule looms.
— Bryce McKinnis