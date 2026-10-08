Oklahoma WR Jahsiear Rogers Dismissed From Team

NORMAN — Oklahoma freshman wide receiver Jahsiear Rogers has been dismissed from the team, a Sooners spokesman confirmed Thursday.

Rogers had played in just one game — the opener against UTEP, where he played six snaps.

Rogers came to Oklahoma as a highly touted prospect, a four-star recruit according to both 247Sports and Rivals.

He starred in high school at Appoquinimink High School in Wilmington, Del., where he earned first-team all-state honors as a junior in 2024 and second-team honors as a senior last season.

He had 37 catches for 877 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior.

Rogers initially committed to Penn State, but flipped to the Sooners in late October 2025 shortly after James Franklin was fired as the Nittany Lions coach.

"He's a really good player," fellow wide receiver Isaiah Sategna said of Rogers earlier this season. "Shoot, he can high-point the ball. He likes to gto get that ball and he's really fast. I would say another thing for him is just the details, you know. Details, details, details. You see how it keeps popping up."

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