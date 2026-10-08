Oklahoma WR Jahsiear Rogers Dismissed From Team
In this story:
NORMAN — Oklahoma freshman wide receiver Jahsiear Rogers has been dismissed from the team, a Sooners spokesman confirmed Thursday.
Rogers had played in just one game — the opener against UTEP, where he played six snaps.
Rogers came to Oklahoma as a highly touted prospect, a four-star recruit according to both 247Sports and Rivals.
He starred in high school at Appoquinimink High School in Wilmington, Del., where he earned first-team all-state honors as a junior in 2024 and second-team honors as a senior last season.
He had 37 catches for 877 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior.
Rogers initially committed to Penn State, but flipped to the Sooners in late October 2025 shortly after James Franklin was fired as the Nittany Lions coach.
"He's a really good player," fellow wide receiver Isaiah Sategna said of Rogers earlier this season. "Shoot, he can high-point the ball. He likes to gto get that ball and he's really fast. I would say another thing for him is just the details, you know. Details, details, details. You see how it keeps popping up."
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.