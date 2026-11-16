Oklahoma's Isaiah Sategna Tried to 'Make Something Shake' on Punt Return TD

NORMAN — Weather and field conditions couldn’t have been much worse at Oklahoma’s game against No. 19 Ole Miss on Sunday.

Temperatures floated in the 40s throughout the day as rain poured onto the field for the entirety of the first half. The playing surface was soggy, the football was consistently damp, setting up for a sloppy offensive day for both squads.

Because of that, neither team could afford to get into an early hole. But OU wide receiver Isaiah Sategna put the Rebels in a troublesome spot in the first quarter.

After the Sooners forced punts on both of the Rebels’ first two drives, Sategna returned the second punt for 75 yards and a touchdown to give OU a two-touchdown lead in the first quarter. That play was instrumental for the Sooners, who won 24-17.

Sategna had plenty of space to catch Ole Miss’ punt at the 25-yard line. He quickly skirted to the right side, got a block from linebacker Jaydon Southard and found even more space.

“I just had an opportunity to catch it,” Sategna said. “The guys weren’t all in my face, caught it, went to the outside and had a lot of blockers on the outside.”

Ole Miss’ tacklers finally got closer to Sategna as he approached midfield. But right as Rebels punter Oscar Bird got close enough to make a play, OU wideout Manny Choice laid a devastating block on him to clear the path.

The Rebels had a couple of last-ditch efforts to reach Sategna. But defensive backs Lebron Bauer and Omarion Robinson maneuvered in front of a couple of Ole Miss tacklers, allowing Sategna to reach the end zone untouched.

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“My guy, Manny, he decleated the punter,” Sategna said. “My guys were blocking — they had some really good blocks. And all I had to do was get into the end zone.”

The 75-yard house call marked Sategna’s second punt-return touchdown of 2026. He returned a punt for 88 yards and a touchdown in OU’s 51-0 season-opening win against UTEP.

Sategna, of course, is also a key piece on Oklahoma’s offense. He leads the Sooners with 628 yards and four touchdowns on 50 catches.

The speedy receiver, however, wasn’t as involved offensively against the Rebels, as he finished the game with only one catch for three yards.

But Sategna values his role on special teams just as much as he values his offensive role. And the fifth-year player knows that his punt return for a touchdown went a long way in what he described as a “complementary” win.

“One of my special teams is punt return, so it felt really good to get in the end zone,” Sategna said. “I knew that my opportunities on offense were going to be limited, so I kind of had it in my mind that whatever I got on special teams, I was going to try to make something shake. That’s what I tried to do.

OU, now 6-4, will host Texas A&M on Saturday.

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