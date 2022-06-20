Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Hosts "Dimetime Retreat"

The Sooners took a break from summer workouts to enjoy some team bonding last weekend.

Oklahoma’s new quarterback Dillon Gabriel is doing everything he can to get the offense on the same page heading into his first season in Norman.

According to his Twitter account, Gabriel treated the offense to a team bonding retreat this past weekend. Based on the videos, it looks like the group took a trip to a cabin near Medicine Park, a small lake town near Lawton.

With summer workouts in full force, players have taken to social media to validate the hype of Jerry Schmidt's offseason program, so QB No. 1 rewarded some of his teammates for their hard work.

Several players took to social media to show their enjoyment and appreciation for the weekend. It looks like the event was dubbed the “Dimetime Retreat.”

The coaching staff has raved about Gabriel’s leadership qualities all off-season long with the offense seemingly having had a smooth transition through the personnel turnover.

Brent Venables has previously expressed his comfort with the former-UCF signal caller in charge, with moves like this reaffirming that feeling.

"Obviously, he has street credibility with the players, because of what he has done at a high level," said Venables in a spring media availability. “All he’s done since he’s been here is work. He inspires, he encourages, he leads by example. Takes responsibility even when it’s not his fault, like the good ones will do. Again, just brings out the best in people. So both sides of the ball, he’s been great. Like I said before, he’s been a pro in every way.”

Oklahoma will kick-off the Gabriel era on September 3 in Norman against UTEP.