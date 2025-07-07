OU Depth Chart: Oklahoma Will Comfortably Blend Experience and Youth at Cheetah
Oklahoma is less than a month away from firing up Fall Camp. Ahead of that crucial phase of the preseason, Sooners on SI is projecting the Sooners’ depth chart entering August.
New Oklahoma outside linebackers coach Wes Goodwin had to be happy with the position group he inherited.
Though Kendel Dolby was still recovering from the injury he sustained last year against Tennessee, Goodwin has a fantastic veteran to spearhead Brent Venables’ hybrid linebacker/safety cheetah position.
Venables and the coaching staff were cautious with Dolby throughout spring football in hopes that slowly bringing him back would allow Oklahoma to see the best version of the 5-foot-10 pitbull this fall.
Dolby finished the 2023 season with 49 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions and four pass breakups in his first season with the program. Perhaps the most impressive feat for Dolby in 2023 was that he was moved to cheetah late, so he was just learning his new role in Venables’ complicated defense.
He entered last year with high hopes that he could take his game to another level, and he appeared to be on track to achieve that goal before his injury.
Despite only playing two full games, Dolby totaled 10 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one pass breakup.
Sammy Omosigho and Dasan McCullough filled in for Dolby after his injury, but the Sooners will look to new faces to split time with the redshirt senior this year.
Omosigho was moved to inside linebacker during spring football, and McCullough transferred last winter.
In his place, the Sooners found a comfortable replacement.
Venables and OU’s defensive staff landed former Oklahoma State defensive back Kendal Daniels, who has experience playing both safety and linebacker.
Daniels’ 6-5, 239-pound frame pairs nicely with Dolby, and Daniels enjoyed diving into the new defensive scheme throughout spring football.
“Once you love something and really want to dive into it and you put time into it, it kind of makes it easier,” Daniels said. “… And so I just put it in that perspective. It’s been fun to learn more than anything.”
Over the past three seasons, Daniels played in 39 games for Oklahoma State. He totaled 240 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, five interceptions, and he forced a pair of fumbles.
Oklahoma will blend the experience of Dolby and Daniels with talented youth further down the depth chart.
Defensive back Reggie Powers III only totaled four tackles in 12 games last year, but the former 4-star recruit has more to give in a bigger role for the Sooners in 2025.
“I think Reggie Powers had an unbelievable spring,” inside linebackers coach Nate Dreiling said in April.
The position has a lot of versatility by nature, so plenty of others could line up behind Powers if needed.
Taylor Heim worked at inside linebacker during spring ball, but he practiced at cheetah last year and can bounce back outside if needed.
Peyton Bowen has seen limited time as an additional safety at cheetah, too, as Venables is happy to move plenty of bodies through the position to throw different looks at opposing offenses.
But entering fall camp, a majority of the snaps will go to Dolby, Daniels and Powers, giving Venables multiple quality options.