OU-Kent State: Three Keys to the Game

Get the Passing Game Going

Last week against UTEP, Marvin Mims had his typical stat line: three catches, 81 yards. Mims was one of the most prolific high school receivers in history, and he’s one of the most talented, explosive wideouts in all of college football.

He was targeted only four times last week, although with better protection, Dillon Gabriel might have hit him for a touchdown on the first play of the game. Mims has the ability to lead the Big 12 in catches this season if Gabriel and coordinator Jeff Lebby will run things through him more.

Just like last week, OU doesn’t need to throw the football to beat win this week. But they’ll need to throw it to win at some point this season. With better protection, Gabriel will likely improve on his 1-for-3 showing last week on deep shots (20 yards or more).

What looked like minor dysfunction in the passing game last week — Gabriel was 15-of-23 for 233 yards as OU battled protection issues, an interception that was negated by a defensive penalty and receivers not on the same page with their QB — needs to be ironed out sooner than later.

FOR MORE: How to Watch/Listen to Kent State v. Oklahoma

Be Smart on Special Teams

Lincoln Riley became too safe. OK, Riley actually became quite dull on special teams, particularly on returns.

Having Brent Venables as head coach figured to change that. Players have talked since spring about having more opportunities to return kickoffs and punts, thus producing a more exciting return game.

But everyone still needs to be smart about it.

Billy Bowman returned two kickoffs from deep in the end zone against UTEP, and took them back for 25 and 26 yards — not bad, but he could have achieved the same thing by taking the touchback.

And Mims got clobbered in the first quarter while fair catching one of his three punt returns pinned on the sideline. Catching that one may have saved field position, or the ball might have bounced straight out of bounds.

Being bold doesn’t mean abandoning caution. Field position still matters. Creating good habits against UTEP and Kent State should equate to positive results against Kansas State and Texas.

Clean Up the Mistakes

Losing the time-of-possession, even by a 2-to-1 margin, doesn’t matter against UTEP. But it could spell trouble against more formidable teams.

That’s why cleaning up the mistakes is so paramount.

Gabriel’s interception, caused by a defensive holding infraction, wasn’t a good throw. Jovantae Barnes’ recovery of his own fumble was fortuitous. Some of the seven penalties (for 59 yards) are going to happen, but two pre-snap infractions hurt, and an unnecessary holding penalty took a touchdown off the board.

Some sloppy play in the season opener should be expected. A few mistakes against UTEP aren’t fatal. But one of the keys for the Sooners on Saturday — and moving forward — is eliminating those errors as the schedule gets harder.