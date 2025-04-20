Report: Former Oklahoma RB Seth McGowan Headed to Other SEC School
Former Oklahoma running back Seth McGowan is headed to the SEC.
McGowan, who played for OU in 2020 and most recently played for New Mexico State, has committed to Kentucky, according to Kentucky Sports Radio and On3.
McGowan’s time in Norman was short and didn’t end well.
As a true freshman in 2020, McGowan logged 571 all-purpose yards and four total touchdowns. He came to Oklahoma as a consensus 4-star prospect, choosing the Sooners over offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Texas.
McGowan was kicked off the team in the spring of 2021 after being arrested and charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. McGowan and two other members of the OU football team (Trejan Bridges and Mikey Henderson) allegedly robbed a man who refused to sell McGowan marijuana in April of that year. Henderson and Bridges were also dismissed from the team.
The running back pleaded guilty to robbery of a person at nighttime in December of that year. All of his other charges were dismissed, and McGowan received a year of probation.
McGowan didn’t play football in 2021 or 2022 but joined Butler Community College (Kansas) in 2023. He only played in six games for the Grizzlies but scored four touchdowns.
McGowan then transferred to New Mexico State, where starred for the Aggies in 2024 — his first NCAA football season since 2020.
He rushed for 823 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. McGowan also caught 23 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound former Sooner tailback finished 2024 as the Aggies’ leading rusher and third-leading receiver.
McGowan entered the transfer portal on Friday. 247Sports rated the running back as a 3-star transfer and the nation’s No. 25 running back transfer.
He will now play in the Southeastern Conference.
McGowan joins a Kentucky squad that struggled in 2024. The Wildcats finished 4-8 (1-7 SEC), defeating only Ole Miss in conference play.
Kentucky and Oklahoma will not play in the regular season, but it’s possible that the teams could face each other in the SEC Championship Game or in a bowl game.