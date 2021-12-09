Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Oklahoma DL Coach Calvin Thibodeaux Heading to SMU

    Thibodeaux has served as the Sooners' defensive line coach since 2016.
    Author:

    It was widely speculated, and now it looks to be official.

    As new Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables continues to piece together his first coaching staff in Norman, the defensive side of the ball continues to undergo an overhaul.

    Add defensive line Calvin Thibodeaux to that list, as he is reportedly heading to the coaching staff at SMU according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel.

    Thibodeaux, a former Oklahoma player from 2002-2006, has been with the Sooners since 2016 helping build the defensive line into one of the more consistent position groups in 2021.

    Read More

    But, with Venables bringing in many new coaches on the defensive side of the ball, Thibodeaux was seemingly someone who didn’t fit into the future plans.

    This now also fills in the blank on the recent flip of 5-star defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy to Texas A&M, who had been viewed as someone who would potentially stay committed to the Sooners if Thibodeaux was still in Norman.

    Now, the former Sooner joins the staff with the Mustangs who begin a new era of their own under new head coach Rhett Lashlee

    Calvin Thibodeaux
    Football

    Report: Oklahoma DL Coach Calvin Thibodeaux Heading to SMU

    46 seconds ago
    Porter Moser 12-9 (Pre-Arkansas)
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

    1 hour ago
    Nick Evers
    Football

    Oklahoma Hands Out Scholarship Offer to 2022 Quarterback

    18 hours ago
    Miguel Chavis
    Football

    Report: Clemson Defensive Staffer Joining Brent Venables at Oklahoma

    Dec 8, 2021
    Brian Asamoah, Adrian Martinez, Nebraska Cornhuskers
    Football

    Oklahoma LB Brian Asamoah Opts Out of Alamo Bowl, Declares for NFL Draft

    Dec 8, 2021
    FB- Jeff Lebby, Ole Miss
    Football

    What to Expect out of Jeff Lebby's Offense at Oklahoma

    Dec 8, 2021
    Jeff Lebby
    Football

    Report: Jeff Lebby to be Named Oklahoma Offensive Coordinator

    Dec 8, 2021
    Bob Stoops HOF presser 4
    Football

    WATCH: Bob Stoops College Football Hall of Fame Interview

    Dec 8, 2021