Report: Oklahoma Lands All-Conference Kicker in Transfer Portal
NORMAN — Oklahoma isn’t done in the transfer portal.
The Sooners have reportedly signed UTSA transfer kicker Tate Sandell on Friday, per On3. Sandell will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Sandell came to UTSA as one of the top-20 kicking prospects in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports.
He redshirted his freshman year after playing in four games as a kickoff specialist in 2022. As a redshirt freshman in 2023, Sandell played in all 13 of the Roadrunners’ games as their primary kickoff specialist, and he also made a 47-yard field goal, the first of his career.
Sandell broke out for UTSA in 2024.
The kicker went 19-of-23 on field goals and 35-of-36 on extra points to earn honorable mention All-AAC honors. Sandell also kicked a school-record 54-yard field goal in the Roadrunners’ win against Memphis, and he also set a single-season school record with 62 touchbacks.
Sandell announced his intentions to transfer from UTSA on Wednesday, two days before reportedly signing with the Sooners.
Sandell is one of two kickers the Sooners have collected from the transfer portal during the 2025 offseason. OU signed Austin Welch — a Kennesaw State transfer who made 14 field goals in 2024 — in January.
Sandell and Welch will fill in for last year’s kickers Zach Schmit and Tyler Keltner, who split time. That duo combined for an 80% clip on field goals and went 70% (7-of-10) on attempts longer than 40 yards.
Now with 19 transfer commitments, Oklahoma is ranked No. 13 in 247Sports’ 2025 portal rankings. The Sooners are seventh among SEC teams in those rankings.
The NCAA’s post-spring football transfer portal window closed on Tuesday.