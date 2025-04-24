All Sooners

Former Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Lands at West Virginia

The Sooners signed Josh Aisosa last year out of nearby Edmond Santa Fe, but he redshirted in 2024 and then hit the transfer portal.

John E. Hoover

Former Oklahoma OL Josh Aisosa
Former Oklahoma OL Josh Aisosa / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
Country Roads has called Josh Aisosa.

The former Oklahoma offensive lineman announced Thursday on social media that he’s decided West Virginia is where he’ll play his next college football.

Josh Aisosa

Aisosa posted on Twitter/X that he’s committed to WVU. On3 transfer portal insider Pete Nakos reported that Aisosa has already signed with the Mountaineers.

The 6-foot-3, 331-pound Aisosa never appeared in any games for OU in his only season with the Sooners. 

Aisosa was a consensus 3-star prospect out of Santa Fe. On3 rated Aisosa as the No. 52 interior offensive lineman and the No. 8 player from Oklahoma in the Class of 2024. 

247Sports rated him No. 104 nationally among offensive linemen and No. 15 in Oklahoma. He chose OU instead of offers from Iowa State, North Texas, Tulsa, Central Arkansas, Army and others.

Aisosa has four years of eligibility remaining.

“Thank you Oklahoma,” Aisosa wrote when he entered the portal, “for the experiences this past year and thank you to the coaches for giving me the opportunity to be here.”

At the Crimson Combine, held at Memorial Stadium on April 12, center Troy Everett was asked about Aisosa’s progress this spring — just six days before Aisosa announced his departure.

“He’s gotten much better,” Everett said. “He’s coming in more motivated. He’s just getting better every day.”

Aisosa was Bill Bedenbaugh’s first offensive lineman to announce his transfer intentions during the post-spring portal window. He was the sixth Sooner to announce his intentions to transfer, joining tight end Davon Mitchell, defensive back Mykel Patterson-McDonald, running back Sam Franklin, defensive back Peter Schuh and cornerback Jocelyn Malaska.

The spring portal window closes on Friday. Players have until then to submit their entry to be eligible to play next fall, but they can still leave after then but would have to sit out the 2025 season.

Proposed NCAA legislation next year is expected to limit transfers to one window — after the bowl games.

John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

