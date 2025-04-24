Former Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Lands at West Virginia
Country Roads has called Josh Aisosa.
The former Oklahoma offensive lineman announced Thursday on social media that he’s decided West Virginia is where he’ll play his next college football.
Aisosa posted on Twitter/X that he’s committed to WVU. On3 transfer portal insider Pete Nakos reported that Aisosa has already signed with the Mountaineers.
The 6-foot-3, 331-pound Aisosa never appeared in any games for OU in his only season with the Sooners.
Aisosa was a consensus 3-star prospect out of Santa Fe. On3 rated Aisosa as the No. 52 interior offensive lineman and the No. 8 player from Oklahoma in the Class of 2024.
247Sports rated him No. 104 nationally among offensive linemen and No. 15 in Oklahoma. He chose OU instead of offers from Iowa State, North Texas, Tulsa, Central Arkansas, Army and others.
Aisosa has four years of eligibility remaining.
Sooners On SI Transfer Portal Tracker
“Thank you Oklahoma,” Aisosa wrote when he entered the portal, “for the experiences this past year and thank you to the coaches for giving me the opportunity to be here.”
At the Crimson Combine, held at Memorial Stadium on April 12, center Troy Everett was asked about Aisosa’s progress this spring — just six days before Aisosa announced his departure.
“He’s gotten much better,” Everett said. “He’s coming in more motivated. He’s just getting better every day.”
Aisosa was Bill Bedenbaugh’s first offensive lineman to announce his transfer intentions during the post-spring portal window. He was the sixth Sooner to announce his intentions to transfer, joining tight end Davon Mitchell, defensive back Mykel Patterson-McDonald, running back Sam Franklin, defensive back Peter Schuh and cornerback Jocelyn Malaska.
The spring portal window closes on Friday. Players have until then to submit their entry to be eligible to play next fall, but they can still leave after then but would have to sit out the 2025 season.
Proposed NCAA legislation next year is expected to limit transfers to one window — after the bowl games.