Report: Oklahoma Lands Commitment from 2026 Four-Star Receiver

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Daniel Odom (2026) has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’2 193 WR from Bellflower, CA chose the Sooners over Texas & Oregon



“Let’s get it rollin I’m home Sooner family!! 🅾️”https://t.co/RYjg6WLmRp pic.twitter.com/fIoV1d3gIF