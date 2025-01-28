Report: Oklahoma Lands Commitment from 2026 Four-Star Receiver
The Sooners’ future at the wide receiver position brightened on Tuesday.
Class of 2026 wideout Daniel Odom of Bellflower, CA, committed to OU, per Hayes Fawcett of On3. Odom is the fourth player to commit to Oklahoma in the 2026 class.
A product of St. John Bosco High School, Odom is listed at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds. He is the No. 142 prospect in the 2026 class per Rivals, and he is listed as a 4-star recruit by every national recruiting service other than On3.
Per MaxPreps, Odom logged 682 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 45 receptions during his junior year.
Collin Kennedy of 247 Sports reported that Odom is one of several 2026 targets that attended OU’s junior day in Norman on Saturday.
Other schools that have offered Odom include Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M and Michigan.
Parker Thune of OU Insider (Rivals) reported that Odom is a childhood friend of 4-star quarterback commit Jaden O’Neal. O’Neal committed to the Sooners on June 24, 2024.
After Fawcett’s report of Odom’s commitment, O’Neal took to X (formerly Twitter) to display his excitement.
All four of the Sooners’ 2026 commits thus far are offensive players, as they have received pledges from offensive lineman Will Conroy and tight end Ryder Mix in addition to Odom and O’Neal.
Oklahoma now has the No. 18 class in 247 Sports’ 2026 team recruiting rankings.
O’Neal’s impact won’t be immediate, as he will be a high school senior in the fall. But it gives hope at a position that was a weak spot for the Sooners in 2024.
The Sooners finished 121st out of 134 FBS football teams in passing yards per game in 2024, averaging 167.1. Tight end Bauer Sharp, now at LSU, finished as the team’s leading target with just 324 receiving yards.
OU also lost receivers Nic Anderson, Andrel Anthony, Jalil Farooq, J.J. Hester, Brenen Thompson and Jaquaize Pettaway to the winter transfer portal window.