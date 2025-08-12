How Oklahoma TE Carson Kent Has Become Comfortable in Ben Arbuckle's Offense
NORMAN — Team-wide togetherness has made Carson Kent’s cross-country move easier.
Kent, a transfer tight end from Kennesaw State in Georgia, is one of three players from KSU that came to Oklahoma after the 2024 season, along with kicker Austin Welch and punter Jacob Ulrich. He is also one of three tight ends who transferred to OU in the offseason.
Even though Kent is new to Norman, finding common ground with his new teammates made room for an easier transition.
“I’ve loved every single second I’ve been here,” Kent said.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 247 pounds, Kent spent three seasons at Kennesaw State. He redshirted in 2022 before playing in eight games in 2023.
Kent’s biggest college season came last year, when he caught 18 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns.
When he entered the transfer portal after the 2024 season, Kent sought a program that had both strong football tradition and stellar academics — and Oklahoma fit that description.
Ulrich was the first Kennesaw State player to commit to OU. Then Kent and Welch followed his lead.
Kent is a Georgia native, and his transfer marked his first time moving out of the state. Having those two former Owl specialists joining him made it easier for Kent to wrap his head around the move.
“Those are my guys,” Kent said. “I've known them for a while. They're great guys.”
Kent, though, didn’t only reach out to his familiar faces as he ventured to OU.
The tight end messaged quarterback John Mateer — who transferred to Oklahoma from Washington State in December — on social media and inquired about his living situation. After exchanging several messages, Kent and Mateer decided to become roommates.
Those two bonded quickly once they moved in, and Kent called Mateer a “great” roommate.
“That's probably my best friend on the team,” Kent said. “We have a lot in common. We cut up a lot. It's been great living with him.”
Kent praised Mateer’s cooking abilities, saying that the quarterback is “good on the grill.” He also noted that the two have had "no issues" as roommates.
Kent hopes his connection with Mateer on the field is as strong as it is off the field. And the tight end believes that the rapport they have built as roommates will help them come Aug. 30, when OU opens the 2025 season against Illinois State.
“Who's better to live with than the quarterback?” Kent said. “We have a great relationship.”
Kent is part of a tight end room that looks much different than it did in 2024.
Bauer Sharp led OU in receiving with 324 yards last year and transferred to LSU after the season. OU replaced Sharp with Kent, John Locke Jr. (Louisiana Tech) and Will Huggins (Pittsburg State). The Sooners also add Jaren Kanak — who switched from linebacker to tight end after 2024 — to the mix and return Kaden Helms and Kade McIntyre. There's also true freshman Trynae Washington.
There’s an open door for each of OU’s tight ends to get reps. But the competition hasn’t led to bitterness in the position group.
"You ask anyone on the team, 'What's the closest position group?' I think, hands down, they'll say tight end,” Kent said. “They make it fun.”
With Ben Arbuckle joining OU’s staff as the offensive coordinator after the 2024 season, Kent is confident that tight ends will be used heavily in the Sooners’ offense this year. He said, “The tight end's going to be used in various different ways; I think you'll see us do a lot in this offense.”
During fall camp, Kent has primarily seen second-team reps, with Huggins taking the majority of first-team snaps since Helms' sustained a broken hand.
Between the expected heavy usage of tight ends and several newcomers in the position group, Kent has a chance to stand out. And after building relationships with his quarterback, the rest of the tight end room, and his fellow Kennesaw State transfers over the last several months, he is confident that he’ll do so.
“We’re bonding, we’re having fun, that’s the most important thing,” Kent said. “We get to play football every day, and it’s awesome. I’m really looking forward to the season.”