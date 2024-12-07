Report: Oklahoma Tight End Expected to Enter Transfer Portal
Oklahoma tight end Bauer Sharp is the latest Sooners player to be reportedly entering the transfer portal.
According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, Sharp is planning to enter the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.
In one year playing at Oklahoma, Sharp led the Sooners during the 2024 season with 324 receiving yards and 42 receptions. He also caught two touchdown passes.
Even in a rough season for the Sooners' passing game, Sharp was one of the key targets for quarterbacks Jackson Arnold and Michael Hawkins Jr. He is the only Oklahoma wide receiver or tight end to catch a pass in all 12 of OU's games.
While Sharp proved his playmaking abilities throughout the years, his struggles were also on display.
Sharp had an open touchdown catch against Alabama on a trick-play throw from Brenen Thompson. He also threw an interception on a double pass against LSU in Oklahoma's season finale that essentially clinched the Tigers' win.
Sharp came to Norman after three years at Southeastern Louisiana University. He logged 288 yards and three touchdowns on 24 catches in his final season at SELA.
Sharp is the eighth Sooner to be reportedly headed to the transfer portal. The defensive back joins defensive back Jayden Rowe wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway, quarterback Jackson Arnold, wide receiver Nic Anderson and running back Kaleb Hicks, running back Chapman McKown and Emeka Megwa, all of whom were announced to be reportedly entering the portal earlier in the week.
The tight end position at Oklahoma is also a large question mark after Sharp's reported departure.
Sharp and senior Jake Roberts were the Sooners' prominent tight ends in 2024. Roberts is set to graduate in May, while Sharp appears to be headed to a different program. Kaden Helms, Kade McIntyre and Davon Mitchell were all rostered tight ends during the 2024 season but did not appear in many OU games.
The transfer portal's winter window officially opens on Dec. 9, and it closes on Dec. 28. Players are eligible to return to their original school even after entering the transfer portal.
Thankfully for OU, the Sooners seem to have a bright future.
Oklahoma logged a signing class that 247 Sports and CBS Sports notched as the No. 16 class in the entire nation. From the Early Signing Period alone, Oklahoma was No. 10 in the SEC, behind Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida and Ole Miss.