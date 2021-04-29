Report: Oklahoma's Seth McGowan enters NCAA Transfer Portal

After running into alleged trouble on April 15, the Sooner running back will be moving on

Embattled Oklahoma running back Seth McGowan has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per a report from The Athletic's Jason Kersey and Rivals.com.

The freshman from Mesquite, TX, has been suspended from the team since his alleged involvement in an April 15 incident in which he was named by police as a suspect in a robbery and assault.

McGowan, a former 4-star recruit who rushed for 370 yards and three touchdowns last season as a true freshman, was removed from the Sooners’ spring game roster last week along with former 5-star wide receiver Trejan Bridges, who was also implicated by Norman police during the April 15 incident.

Norman Police told SI Sooners on Wednesday that no arrests have been made and there were no new developments yet into the investigation that included alleged theft of guns and an alleged pistol-whipping.

Coach Lincoln Riley said after the Red/White Game on Saturday that he had no further updates on their status but intended to let the legal process play out.

McGowan was a 4-star prospect at Poteet High School, a top-200 player by ESPN, 247 Sports and Rivals, which ranked him as the No. 13 running back prospect in the nation. The 5-11, 205-pound McGowan chose OU over offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Texas and others.