Rising Oklahoma Defensive Back to Enter Transfer Portal, per Report

After playing in all 26 games during his first two seasons at Oklahoma, defensive back Jaydan Hardy is reportedly on the move.

Hardy entered the transfer portal, per a report from CBSSports' Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer.

Oklahoma defensive back Jaydan Hardy has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



Former Class of 2024 four-star recruit who posted 11 tackles this season. pic.twitter.com/GEXqA6wXbi — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 7, 2026

Hardy’s main role as a true freshman in 2024 was on special teams, as he logged only two tackles in 58 defensive snaps that year.

His role was significantly larger in 2025.

Hardy finished the year with 163 snaps, 88 of which he played at the free safety position. The defensive back ended the year with 11 total tackles, seven solo tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.

He played 10 or more defensive snaps in each of the Sooners’ final eight regular-season games, but Hardy appeared on only three plays in OU’s 34-24 loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff First Round. Hardy’s best game of 2025 came against the Crimson Tide in the regular season, when he logged two solo tackles and forced a fumble on an Alabama punt return.

Hardy came to Oklahoma as a 4-star prospect, per 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. 247Sports ranked him as the No. 179 prospect nationally in the Class of 2024, and Hardy chose the Sooners over offers from Oregon, Texas A&M, Tennessee and SMU.

Hardy is one of six defensive backs from OU’s 2025 squad who have entered the transfer portal, along with Maliek Hawkins, Marcus Wimberly, Gentry Williams, Kendel Dolby and Devon Jordan. Hawkins and Jordan announced their commitments to West Virginia and Baylor, respectively, on Monday.

So far, Oklahoma has earned commitments from seven players in the transfer portal. Only one of the Sooners’ new pledges — former Oregon cornerback Dakoda Fields — is a defensive player.

Oklahoma is set to return several key pieces to its secondary in 2026, including cornerbacks Eli Bowen, Courtland Guillory and Jacobe Johnson and safeties Peyton Bowen and Michael Boganowski.

The transfer portal officially opened on Jan. 2, and it will close on Jan. 16. Players who enter the portal during the window are permitted to return to their original school.

Oklahoma will look to build on its 2025 season in which it finished 10-3 and reached the CFP for the first time since 2019. The Sooners will open their 2026 campaign against UTEP on Sept. 5.