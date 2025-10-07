How Oklahoma is Preparing Its New Offensive Linemen for the Red River Rivalry
NORMAN — Febechi Nwaiwu is from the Dallas area, so he was always familiar with the rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma.
Nwaiwu, an offensive guard playing his second season for the Sooners, is from Coppell, TX, just a few miles northwest of Dallas. He played his first three seasons of college football at North Texas in Denton, which is also northwest of the city.
Nwaiwu had an understanding of the hatred shared between the opposing teams and fan bases. But even he was blown away by the atmosphere when he played in the Red River Rivalry for the first time in 2024.
“I would say there's nothing that can really prepare you,” Nwaiwu said. “It's gonna shock you.”
The Red River Rivalry is truly unique.
Oklahoma and Texas’ campuses are each roughly three hours away from the Cotton Bowl, where the game has been played annually since 1932. Because of the equidistant proximity from both schools, there is a near 50-50 split at the 50-yard line that separates the crimson from the burnt orange.
“I think we have the best rivalry in all of college football,” Nwaiwu said. “What other rivalry do you really have two teams that have so much history and they meet right in the middle, you know?”
Nwaiwu hopes that this year’s installment of the Red River game goes better than it did in 2024.
The Sooners fell 34-3 to the Longhorns for their second loss in the last three meetings of the series. That marked one of six SEC losses for OU in the Sooners’ first season playing in the conference.
The offensive guard noted how strong the Longhorns were up front a year ago — and he doesn’t believe that has changed.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
- Oklahoma Kicker Tate Sandell Receives National Recognition
- Oklahoma OC Ben Arbuckle Outlines Areas of Improvement for QB Michael Hawkins Jr.
- Brent Venables Reveals Safety Upgrade to Owen Field Playing Area
“They're solid on all levels, especially that d-line level,” Nwaiwu said. “I think they're very physical and very competitive. One of the best d-lines we're going to see this season, and I just can't wait for the opportunity to go out there.”
Nwaiwu got his first dose of the Red River Rivalry in 2024. Freshmen Michael Fasusi and Ryan Fodje and transfers Jake Maikkula and Luke Baklenko will all be newcomers to the game
Maikkula, who previously played at Stanford, was born in Austin and grew up watching the Red River game, though he didn’t grow up a fan of either squad. The center knows that the atmosphere on Saturday will surpass any preconceived ideas he has about the game.
“The guys have told me it’s going to be loud, it’s going to be packed,” Maikkula said. “It’s going to be really exciting to have the opportunity to play in it.”
Overall, Oklahoma’s offensive line play has been better than it was in 2024 through five games in 2025 — but the group is far from a finished product.
The Sooners struggled to run block in their 24-17 win against Auburn, while their pass blocking lapsed a handful of times in last week’s win over Kent State.
Nwaiwu believes that improved communication will help the unit reach its ceiling. In an atmosphere as raucous as the one at the Cotton Bowl, he knows that it can be the difference between winning and losing.
“I think we can always be more dominant, more physical, more secure on just all-around communication and just bringing the whole group together,” Nwaiwu said. “Not saying that we aren't, but saying that as an offensive lineman, you can never be close enough.”