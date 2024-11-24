Schedule Review: A Look at Oklahoma's Opponents After Week 13
Temple
The Owls got their loss over with early on Friday night, as UTSA hammered Temple 51-27. UTSA put up 529 total yards in the win.
It’s been a tough season for Temple at 3-8, but it’s almost over after a date with 5-6 North Texas at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Houston
At 4-7, Houston’s dreams of a bowl game were officially crushed with a 20-10 loss to Baylor on Saturday. It was the Cougars’ second straight loss.
Now just playing for pride in Willie Fritz’s first season, Houston on Saturday will head to BYU, which is still battling to make the Big 12 Championship Game.
Tulane
The No. 20 Green Wave got a week off before their biggest game of the season so far.
Tulane will host Memphis on Thanksgiving night at 6:30 p.m. as both teams enter the game at 9-2. Memphis, though, suffered both of its losses in conference play, while Tulane is still 7-0 in league play. The Green Wave have already punched their ticket to the AAC Championship Game, but a win Thursday night would keep Tulane in the hunt for a College Football Playoff spot if Boise State slips up, especially with a title victory over Army the next week.
Tennessee
On a chaotic Saturday in the SEC, the Volunteers got to escape the heat.
Tennessee handled UTEP 56-0 on Saturday, and thanks to some upsets, managed to move into an even better position for a CFP at-large bid. Before the playoffs come into play, though, the Vols will have to fend off instate foe Vanderbilt at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Auburn
It took four overtimes, but Auburn took down No. 15 Texas A&M 43-41 on Saturday night at home. The Tigers started the game with a 21-0 lead before the Aggies took their first lead of the game with 4:01 left in regulation. Auburn then made a 29-yard field goal with five seconds left to send the game to overtime.
It will take a minor miracle, which OU proved possible, but at 5-6, the Tigers can make a bowl game if they upset Alabama in the Iron Bowl at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Texas
The Longhorns cruised past Kentucky 31-14 to extend their winning streak to four games after losing to Georgia.
Texas is still a lock for a spot in the CFP at 10-1, but ESPN’s College GameDay will be in College Station when the Longhorns head there to take on Texas A&M for the first time since 2011 at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. A win would secure Texas’ spot in the SEC Championship Game in its first season in the conference. The Longhorns won the Big 12 in their last season in the conference last year.
South Carolina
South Carolina got a break from SEC competition and thumped Wofford 56-12. The Gamecocks are actually finished with conference play completely. Their season will finish against instate rival Clemson at 11:00 a.m. Saturday.
At 8-3, South Carolina is just playing for a better bowl destination and bragging rights.
Ole Miss
The Rebels might have lost their CFP chances in Gainesville.
Florida upset Ole Miss 24-17, dropping the then-No. 9 Rebels to 8-3. Florida, though, reached bowl eligibility at 6-5.
Ole Miss only has the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State left at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Maine
Maine finished up its season at 5-7 after a 27-9 loss to New Hampshire on Saturday.
Missouri
The Tigers went to Mississippi State and won 39-20 to improve to 8-3 and keep themselves inside the top 25.
Missouri will end its season against Arkansas at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Columbia.
Alabama
The Crimson Tide rolled into Norman with playoff hopes but left with a 24-3 loss. OU forced Jalen Milroe to three interceptions as his Heisman hopes and Bama’s national title chances were dashed.
Alabama will have to avoid another upset against rival Auburn next.
LSU
The Tigers finally ended a three-game losing streak with a 24-17 win over Vanderbilt at home.
LSU is 7-4 entering its regular-season finale against the Sooners at 6 p.m. Saturday.