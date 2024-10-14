SEC Announces Kickoff Time for Oklahoma-Ole Miss Game
NORMAN — Oklahoma will play its Saturday, Oct. 26 game against Ole Miss in Oxford at 11 a.m., 247Sports' Tom Green first reported Monday afternoon.
Per Green's report, the game will air on either ESPN or ABC, its designation to-be-announced after Week 8.
Ole Miss won the only previous matchup between the Sooners and Rebels, 27-25 on Dec. 31, 1999 in the Independence Bowl in Bob Stoops' first season as OU's head coach and Brent Venables' first season as its defensive coordinator. The Sooners won their next 20 consecutive games, including the 2000 national title game against No. 3 Florida State, and won 11 or more games each of the five subsequent seasons.
Oklahoma's (4-2) matchup with Ole Miss will be its earliest kickoff so far this season and first head-to-head meeting between the programs as Southeastern Conference members. It will also be the Sooners' first trip to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and its 65,000 fans. The Rebels (5-2) dropped nine spots to No. 18 in this week's AP Poll after a 29-26 overtime loss to LSU on Saturday. The Sooners fell from No. 18 to unranked after a 34-3 loss to No. 1 Texas in Dallas.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin spoke about Oklahoma's and Texas's joining the Southeastern Conference at SEC Media Days in July.
"You talk about two of the top programs in the history of college football [OU and Texas], and then as I look at things, too, like I said earlier, places that are really hard to play and then you get these night games filtered in and places get really hard to play with fan bases like Oklahoma and Texas. That's really exciting for the conference, and continues to kind of elevate the super conference. "
The matchup will be Venables' and Kiffin's first meeting as head coaches, but the pair have coached against each other several times in subordinate roles. Venables conducted Clemson's defense while Kiffin orchestrated Alabama's offense in the Crimson Tide's 45-40 win over the Tigers in the 2016 College Football Playoff Championship. Kiffin was on USC's staff in 2005 when the Trojans defeated Oklahoma, whose defense was under Venables' direction, 55-19 in the BCS title game.
The Sooners will host their first true home game in nearly a month. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:45 a.m.