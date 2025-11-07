Six Games This Weekend That Could Help Shape Oklahoma's CFP Chances
NORMAN — Oklahoma fans need something to do with their weekend without the Sooners in action.
But even though OU isn’t playing Saturday — as it has its final bye week of the season ahead of a three-game closing stretch — there are plenty of games going on that concern the Sooners.
With the Sooners ranked No. 12 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, several games this weekend will help shape Oklahoma’s fate.
Of course, the biggest factor for the Sooners’ path to a potential CFP berth will be themselves.
ESPN’s Playoff Predictor gives the Sooners a greater than 99% chance to make the field with three wins the rest of the way.
However, a loss next week to Alabama might not completely derail OU’s chances. Even with a loss, the predictor gives the Sooners a surprising 53% chance to make the field. The Sooners would be the first three-loss team to make the CFP.
Here’s an OU fan’s rooting guide for this weekend’s action:
No. 7 BYU at No. 8 Texas Tech
11 a.m., ABC
Texas Tech. Should BYU win, the chances of a two-berth Big 12 remain on the table if BYU were to win Saturday and then Texas Tech beat the Cougars in the conference title game. If Texas Tech wins, it almost assures that the Big 12 would be a one-bid league.
No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 22 Missouri
2:30 p.m., ABC
Missouri. The Tigers are one of the three teams remaining on the Sooners’ schedule and bolstering their strength of schedule is the biggest concern here. Plus, if the Aggies lose here and ultimately lose to Texas, there’s a chance the committee could put the Sooners ahead of A&M in the final rankings if two-loss teams are being compared.
No. 9 Oregon at No. 20 Iowa
2:30 p.m., CBS
Oregon. This isn’t the highest priority but a Hawkeyes victory would at least keep the door opened for them making the Big 10 Championship Game, which could have a big domino effect should Iowa win.
Auburn at No. 16 Vanderbilt
3 p.m., SEC Network.
Auburn. First, it gives a relatively modest bump to OU’s strength of schedule, but it would also virtually eliminate the Commodores from at-large consideration.
LSU at No. 4 Alabama
6:30 p.m., ABC
Alabama. The Sooners want the Crimson Tide soaring as high as they can be heading into next week’s meeting because a win over Alabama would certainly vault OU into a playoff spot, while even a close loss to a top-four team would keep the Sooners in position to potentially break into the field by the end of the season.
Navy at No. 10 Notre Dame
6:30 p.m., NBC
Navy. The Fighting Irish’s seed was one of the bigger talking points of the initial release show. Notre Dame’s biggest win is over USC, while none of the others really move the needle, and their schedule doesn’t offer another chance at a high-profile victory. So OU could pass the Fighting Irish even if both teams do win out. But a Navy victory would end any talk of the Irish making the field and open up yet another avenue for the Sooners to wind their way into the field.