Sunday Offering: Class of 2026 Defensive End Affirms Oklahoma Commitment
Sooner fans have to get through two more Saturdays, and then it’s football season.
OU opens the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30, against Illinois State. Until then, the Sooners’ players and coaches will continue to work tirelessly during camp to put the best product on the field.
While much of the focus has turned to the upcoming season, OU’s pursuit of future talent hasn’t stopped.
Here’s the latest in OU football recruiting:
Sooners land first commit of 2027 class
Oklahoma snagged its first pledge from the Class of 2027, as Southlake Carroll (TX) offensive lineman Luke Wilson verbally committed to OU on Thursday.
At 6-7 and 285 pounds, Wilson earned an offer from the Sooners on June 13 after participating at the Brent Venables Elite Football Camp. A handful of other schools from power conferences have also offered Wilson, including Florida State, TCU and Arizona State.
Ten other SEC schools have already landed at least one commitment in the 2027 class.
4-star edge rusher sets commitment date
Jake Kreul — a defensive end from Florida — will announce his commitment on ESPN’s College Football Live on Aug. 12, per Eli Lederman of ESPN.
Kreul — listed at 6-3 and 230 pounds — is graded as a 4-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals. He is ranked the No. 63 overall prospect in the Class of 2026 by 247Sports.
Oklahoma is one of three finalists for Kreul’s recruitment, along with Texas and Ole Miss. The edge rusher took official visits to OU, Texas, Ole Miss and Florida in June before narrowing his list down to three schools.
As a junior for IMG Academy in 2024, Kreul recorded 39 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and six sacks.
2026 defensive end reportedly affirms pledge
Class of 2026 edge rusher pledge Daniel Norman reportedly told Rivals’ Marcus Benjamin that he is “100 percent” committed to Oklahoma.
Norman, a 6-4, 205-pound defensive end from Fort Lauderdale, FL, committed to OU on June 23 after the Sooners offered him on June 12. He previously took official visits to Miami, UCLA, South Florida and Colorado.
In 2024, Norman logged 31 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks, helping St. Thomas Aquinas High School win the Florida 5A state championship.
Sooners offer Auburn DB commit
While Class of 2027 safety Jaylen Scott is committed to Auburn, the Sooners sent him an offer last Sunday.
Scott is a consensus 4-star prospect who has received offers from several major programs, including North Carolina, Nebraska, Florida State and Tennessee.
He originally committed to Florida State on Jan. 18 but flipped his pledge to Auburn on June 9. Oklahoma and UNC are the only schools to offer Scott since his flip.
A native of Mobile, AL, Scott finished his sophomore season with 107 tackles, 12 pass breakups, four interceptions and a pick-six.
Where does OU’s 2026 class stand?
With 15 commits, Oklahoma’s 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 41 nationally in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings. The Sooners’ class is ranked No. 11 in the SEC, ahead of only Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Kentucky and Auburn.
All 15 of OU’s pledges hail from outside of Oklahoma.
Per 247Sports, quarterback Bowe Bentley is the Sooners’ highest-ranked commit, ranked No. 82 overall in the Class of 2026 player rankings. He is one of three commits — along with wide receiver Daniel Odom and linebacker Jakore Smith — that the website grades as 4-star recruits.