Sunday Offering: Early Signing Day is Less Than a Month Away
Early signing day is now less than a month away, and right now, it looks like that early signing day on Wednesday, Dec. 4, might be all that Oklahoma has going on during that month.
The Sooners lost a wild one to No. 24 Missouri 30-23 on Saturday night in Columbia to stay put with five wins, which is one shy of reaching bowl eligibility with two games left on the schedule after a bye week.
Off the field, things have been rather quiet on the recruiting trail, but the OU staff probably prefers that considering all the turmoil the program has gone through this season with a losing streak and coaching switch at offensive coordinator. No news means that, although the Sooners aren’t adding anyone, they are at least keeping all of the pledges they have right now.
Offer
While the offensive line has been the root of many of OU’s problems this season, the staff is trying to make sure those issues don’t continue in the future.
On Monday, consensus 2026 4-star interior offensive lineman Carter Scruggs announced he received an offer from OU over the weekend after visiting Norman when the Sooners hosted Maine.
Every major recruiting service has given Scruggs four stars, with 247Sports the highest on Scruggs and ranking him as the sixth-best interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class. On3 and Rivals also have Scruggs ranked inside the top 15.
Scruggs, coming from Loudon County (VA) High School, also has offers from Penn State, Michigan, Georgia, South Carolina, Clemson, Alabama, Oregon, USC, Florida State, Miami (FL), Missouri, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt and plenty others.
With only three 2026 commits total so far, Scruggs would be OU’s first offensive line commit of the 2026 class. The Sooners’ 2025 class currently includes big men Michael Fasusi (5 stars), Ryan Fodje (4 stars), Darius Afalava (3 stars) and Owen Hollenbeck (3 stars).
Decision Time
The Sooners’ 2026 class could grow by at least one later this month.
Wide receiver Dequane Prevo will announce his decision on Nov. 24, according to On3’s Chad Simmons. Prevo is down to four schools: OU, Arkansas, Penn State and Texas.
Prevo is a 4-star prospect according to every major recruiting service except for 247Sports, which gave him three stars. Rivals ranks Prevo, from Liberty-Eylau (TX), as the No. 15 receiver in the 2026 class.
New NCAA Recruiting Rule
The NCAA on Friday issued a blanket waiver that suspended the school limit on the number of official recruiting visits that FBS members can have to host recruits, according to a press release from the NCAA. The waiver was effective immediately and will run through the current recruiting cycle, which started April 1 and will conclude on March 31, 2025.
Before, FBS football programs were allowed 70 official visits between April 1 and March 31. The Division I Football Bowl Subdivision Oversight Committee requested the change to “provide schools additional flexibility to address the impact of recent changes in NCAA legislation and the intercollegiate environment,” according to the release.
Prospective student-athletes are already allowed unlimited unofficial visits, which are self-financed by the recruit.