Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Extends Offers to 2026, 2027 Prospects
Oklahoma saw both wins and losses on the recruiting trail this week.
The Sooners picked up commitments from linebacker Beau Jandreau, defensive end Daniel Norman and offensive lineman Deacon Schmitt, while prospects Josiah Jefferson, Tajh Overton and Danny Odem all chose to commit elsewhere.
Still, there was plenty more that happened for the Sooners on the recruiting trail.
Here’s the latest news in Oklahoma football recruiting:
Sooners offer 2026 4-star athlete
Even with only half of a year until early signing day, the Sooners are still pursuing Class of 2026 prospects.
Consensus 4-star athlete Joel Wyatt announced on Thursday that he earned an offer from the Sooners.
Wyatt, from Bell Buckle, TN, is ranked as the No. 46 overall prospect in the 2026 class by 247Sports. He plays both wide receiver and defensive back and has earned offers from Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Penn State.
Wyatt is expected to announce his college decision on July 6.
Missouri athlete lists OU as finalist
Jacob Eberhart, an athlete in the Class of 2026, listed Oklahoma as one of the five finalists for his recruitment, along with Mizzou, Alabama, Nebraska and Illinois.
Eberhart visited Oklahoma on June 20 as part of the Sooners’ ChampU BBQ recruiting event. He is ranked as a 4-star prospect by Rivals and On3, while 247Sports has him as a 3-star.
Eberhart is from St. Louis and is listed at 6-3 and 200 pounds.
OU sends offers to handful of 2027 recruits
Oklahoma looked even further down the road, offering a few prospects from the Class of 2027.
One of those was defensive back Tavares Harrington, who announced his offer on X (formerly Twitter).
Harrington, a Chicago native, is a consensus 4-star prospect, ranked the No. 84 overall recruit in the 2027 class by 247Sports. Other offers that Harrington has earned include Alabama, Ohio State and Ole Miss.
Offensive lineman Carter Jones announced an OU offer, too.
Jones is also a consensus 4-star prospect, ranked No. 214 overall in 247Sports’ Class of 2027 player rankings. Standing 6-6 and 291 pounds, Jones has received offers from Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and several other major programs.
- Oklahoma 2025 Football Opponent Preview: LSU Tigers
The Sooners continued to aim high in recruiting 2027 offensive linemen, sending an offer to Junior Saunders.
An offensive tackle from Woodberry Forest, VA, Saunders stands 6-6 and weighs 270 pounds. He is ranked No. 161 overall in the Class of 2027 and has also earned offers from Florida State, South Carolina, Penn State and Tennessee.
Where does OU stand in 2026?
Altogether, the Sooners have 14 commits in the Class of 2026. Nine of Oklahoma’s commitments have joined the class in June.
OU’s class is ranked No. 36 nationally and No. 10 in the SEC in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings for the 2026 cycle.
All 14 of Oklahoma’s 2026 commits hail from outside of the state. The Sooners were a finalist for Overton, the consensus top player in the state, who chose Oklahoma State over OU on Thursday.