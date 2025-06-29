Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Extends Offers to 2026, 2027 Prospects

Grateful for every opportunity, every lesson, and everyone who’s been part of this journey. July 12th, 6:00pm — Sports & Social St. Louis. Something special in the works… don’t blink. 👀 #BTG #TheCommitment #4Tank@MizzouFootball @OU_Football @AlabamaFTBL @IlliniFootball pic.twitter.com/QdkjhfYzmy