Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Generates More Recruiting Momentum During Bye Week
NORMAN — For the first time since August, Oklahoma Memorial Stadium was quiet on Saturday.
OU had its first bye of the season on Saturday and used the open week to prepare for its next opponent, Kent State. And, very likely, Texas next week in Dallas.
The Sooners, though, made plenty of noise on the recruiting trail throughout the week.
Here is the latest in OU football recruiting:
Oklahoma Adds 2027 O-Linemen
The Sooners added two major pieces to their recruiting class on Thursday with the commitments of offensive linemen Cooper Hackett and Kaeden Penny.
Hackett is a consensus top-20 prospect and is ranked the No. 9 player in the Class of 2027 by 247Sports. He is a native of Fort Gibson, OK, and was previously committed to Texas Tech.
Per Steve Wiltfong of On3, Hackett took a “good chunk less” money from OU to back out of his pledge with the Red Raiders.
The offensive tackle is listed at 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds.
OU snagged another highly touted offensive lineman just a few minutes later in Penny, who is a consensus 4-star prospect from Bixby, OK.
Listed at 6-4 and 280 pounds, Penny is ranked as the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the nation and No. 2 player from Oklahoma in the Class of 2027 by 247Sports.
Several other major programs had offered Penny, including LSU, Auburn, Ole Miss, Miami, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Ohio State and Missouri.
With those two mammoth additions, Oklahoma’s 2027 class rose to No. 3 in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings. The Sooners have four players committed from the class: Hackett, Penny, wide receiver Demare Dezeurn and offensive lineman Luke Wilson.
The only two schools currently ahead of OU in the 2027 rankings are Penn State and Miami.
Local 2026 Lineman Receives OU Offer
While the biggest news of the week came from the 2027 class, Oklahoma also offered a local target from the 2026 cycle.
Offensive lineman Daniel McMorris of Norman North High School announced his offer from the Sooners on Tuesday.
McMorris, a 6-5, 255-pound tackle, is ranked as the No. 7 player from Oklahoma in the Class of 2026.
McMorris committed to Minnesota in June but decommitted on Sept. 1. Since backing out of his pledge with the Golden Gophers, McMorris has received offers from OU, Oklahoma State, Cal, Tulane and Liberty.
The offensive tackle has taken official visits to Oregon State, Tulsa, Kansas State, Iowa State and Texas Tech, and he has scheduled visits at Cal and Northwestern.
OU Offers 2028 Wideout
The Sooners looked further past the 2027 class, offering wide receiver Roye Oliver III from the Class of 2028.
A native of Chandler, AZ, Oliver is a consensus 4-star prospect, ranked as the No. 108 player from the class in 247Sports’ composite rankings. As a freshman at Hamilton High School, Oliver registered 861 yards and 11 touchdowns on 43 catches.
Other programs that have offered Oliver include Arizona State, Arizona, Florida State, BYU, Oregon, SMU, UCLA and USC.