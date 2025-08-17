Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Offers 5-star Tight End, Schedules OV with Tulane Commit
NORMAN — The past week was a newsworthy one for OU in terms of recruiting.
The Sooners earned a commitment from Class of 2026 4-star edge rusher Jake Kreul of IMG Academy on Tuesday. A few days later, they earned a pledge from defensive lineman James Carrington, who is also part of the 2026 class.
Oklahoma did plenty more than just land the two prospects, though.
Here is the latest in OU football recruiting:
Sooners offer 2026 Tulane commit
Wide receiver Brayden Allen has been committed to Tulane since July 16, but the Sooners still sent him an offer this week.
Allen, a 6-1, 170-pound wideout, is a 3-star prospect and is the No. 106 wide receiver in the 2026 class, per 247Sports.
Sam Spiegelman of Rivals reported that Allen will visit Norman during the fall.
Allen also reportedly took an unofficial visit to OU during the spring. Other schools that have offered Allen include Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Colorado, Boston College and Vanderbilt.
OU offers several 2027 prospects
Oklahoma paid attention to its 2027 recruiting efforts, too, as the Sooners sent offers to a handful of players in that class.
Wide receiver Laron Baker Jr. of East St. Louis, IL, announced that the Sooners offered him on Sunday.
Baker is listed at 5-10 and 172 pounds. The wideout has received offers from LSU, Missouri, Kentucky, Michigan State and Wisconsin.
Per 247Sports’ composite rankings, Baker is the No. 460 player in the Class of 2027.
Defensive lineman Deven Robertson of Hattiesburg, MS, also got an offer from OU.
At 6-3 and 304 pounds, Robertson is graded as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals. He has earned offers from several major programs, including Florida, Florida State, Auburn and Arkansas.
Another OU offer went in the direction of linebacker Noah Renes.
Renes, from Niceville, FL, is unranked by each major recruiting network. Still, he has earned offers from Illinois, Indiana, Syracuse and a handful of Group of Five teams.
Consensus 4-star wide receiver Zerek Sidney also announced an offer from the Sooners.
As a sophomore at Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, AZ, Sidney caught 45 passes for 591 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024. He is ranked as the No. 243 prospect in the Class of 2027 by 247Sports.
Sidney has received offers from Arizona State, Washington, USC, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and many other notable programs.
The Sooners closed out the week by offering tight end Ahmad Hudson of Ruston, LA, on Saturday.
Hudson stands 6-7 and weighs 230 pounds. The tight end caught 41 passes for 718 yards and six touchdowns during his sophomore year. He also stars on Ruston High School’s basketball team, where he averaged 21 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks per game in 2024.
Per 247Sports, Hudson is a top-20 player in both football and basketball in the Class of 2027. He is a 5-star football prospect in the website’s composite rankings.
Hudson has taken official visits to Baylor, Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida State and LSU.