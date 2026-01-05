The Hawkins Brothers Will Depart Oklahoma for the Big 12, per Report

Former Oklahoma quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. and defensive back Maliek Hawkins are headed to West Virginia.

The duo committed to the Big 12 outfit on Monday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported, to wrap up a brief stay in the transfer portal for the OU legacies.

Michael Hawkins Jr. will have three years of eligibility remaining for the Mountaineers, and Maliek will have four years of eligibility after both brothers redshirted in 2025.

Sources: Former Oklahoma quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. and defensive back Maliek Hawkins have committed to West Virginia. Hawkins Jr. played in 9 games over two seasons at OU, accounting for eight touchdowns and throwing for 950 yards. He has three seasons remaining. pic.twitter.com/duOlMMvsA7 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 5, 2026

Michael Hawkins played in nine games across two seasons for OU, making five starts.

He took over for Jackson Arnold in 2024 to lead the Sooners to their first SEC victory in a 27-21 triumph over Auburn before OU fell to Texas and South Carolina.

Arnold replaced Michael Hawkins Jr. as the starter following the loss to South Carolina, but the then-freshman returned to the starting lineup for the Armed Forces Bowl against Navy.

This past year, the Sooners’ goal was to redshirt the quarterback while he backed up John Mateer.

Michael Hawkins Jr. was forced back into the lineup in OU’s contest with Kent State, however, to make one start following Mateer’s hand surgery.

In total, Hawkins completed 63.3 percent of his passes for three touchdowns, 783 yards and two interceptions in 2024. He also rushed for 204 yards and a score.

In 2025, Hawkins Jr. finished 15-of-27 for 167 yards and three scores through the air and he added 58 rushing yards and an additional score on 15 carries.

His younger brother, Maliek, signed with the Sooners rated a 4-star cornerback prospect by Rivals and a 3-star prospect by 247Sports and On3.

He did not feature this year for Oklahoma, but he will reunite with former Sooners linebackers coach and defensive coordinator Zac Alley in Morgantown.

As far as incomings go, the Sooners have already added two pieces out of the transfer portal.

On Sunday, OU earned the commitment of former Florida tight end Hayden Hansen, and then former Western Kentucky interior offensive lineman Caleb Nitta committed to Oklahoma on Monday.

Ben Arbuckle still has plenty of depth at quarterback after Michael Hawkins Jr.’s departure.

Reserve quarterbacks Whitt Newbauer and Jett Niu can both return to Norman in 2026, and the Sooners signed Bowe Bentley to join the room as a true freshman this offseason.