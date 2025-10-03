All Sooners

The One Big Thing About Oklahoma-Kent State Actually Started Last Week

The Sooners' new quarterback has been here before, but Michael Hawkins will need to be better than ever when OU meets Texas next week in Dallas.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr.
Oklahoma quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
A question that will never be answered in good faith:

What percentage of Oklahoma’s practice snaps these past two weeks were focused on this Saturday’s opponent (Kent State), and what percentage were focused on next Saturday’s (Texas)?

If the answer lies somewhere in the 20:80 ratio — then it could have been more.

Oklahoma will have no trouble with the Golden Flashes when they meet on Owen Field on Saturday afternoon. OU’s a 45 1/2-point favorite, but if the Sooners win by 28 and stay healthy, that’s plenty.

That’s not to say there isn’t value in executing at a high level against their overmatched opponent.

Michael Hawkins needs to look good, feel good and play good this week so he can do so again next week in Dallas.

With starting QB John Mateer on the shelf this week following surgery last Wednesday to repair a broken thumb on his throwing hand, Hawkins now drives the Sooner schooner.

This isn’t like last year, where Hawkins is being called upon to replace a turnover-prone starter who’s being demoted. Hawkins’ lot this year is to fill in until Mateer gets back.

How to Watch OU-Kent State
Five OU Players Who Must Step Up to Stay in the CFP Race
Brent Venables Gives Some Great News on the Injury Front
Experience "In the Fire" Preps Michael Hawkins for Successful Second Act
Why Michael Hawkins is More Equipped to Handle Texas This Year

OU is 4-0 and has risen to No. 5 in this week’s AP Top 25 largely because of one of college football’s most dominant defenses, but also because Mateer has rejuvenated the Oklahoma offense. 

After ranking at or near the bottom of most NCAA statistical categories last year, the Sooner offense this year ranks in the top 40 nationally in completion percentage, first downs, passing yards, red zone scoring, points per game and sacks allowed, and is No. 50 in total offense.

There’s plenty of room for improvement, particularly with a running game that still can’t consistently generate forward push.

But for the time being, that improvement must happen with Hawkins taking the snaps.

And remember, Texas has one of the nation’s most formidable defenses. The Longhorns rank No. 4 nationally in total defense, No. 3 in rush defense, No. 16 in pass defense and No. 2 in scoring defense. They’re fifth in the country in third down defense, second in fourth down defense, and second in first downs allowed.

Assuming Mateer’s damaged digit isn’t magically healed by next week (Dr. Shin is good, but is he a miracle healer?), then it’ll be Hawkins again taking on Texas. Last year he became the first Sooner QB to start in the Red River Rivalry as a true freshman, so it stands to reason he’ll be more ready this year.

But Hawkins — who completed just 19-of-30 passes for 148 yards and was sacked six times (he netted 27 yards on 20 rushing attempts) in the Sooners’ 34-3 loss to the ‘Horns in last year’s beatdown — needs to be more than just ready.

He needs to be very, very good next week in the Cotton Bowl if the Sooners are going to topple Texas and keep this undefeated vibe going toward a College Football Playoff berth.

And that starts this week when he leads the OU offense onto Owen Field against Kent State.

Or rather, it actually started last week, when Hawkins stepped into Mateer’s shoes during the bye week and got all those practice reps for the Texas game.

John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

