These Matchups Will Decide Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss

Oklahoma has played Ole Miss three times — twice as a member of the SEC. Each game resulted in a loss for the Sooners.

With little to no history between the two programs, the three games between the Rebels and OU have been anything but dull. Even the 2024 edition, where a down-and-out Sooner team rolled into Oxford for the first time in school history, provided some entertainment.

2026 appears to be cut from the same cloth. Two of the more intriguing and exciting returning quarterbacks will return to Owen Field to duel it out — likely for a spot in the College Football Playoff should things play out similarily as last year.

Sooners On SI now continues its deep dive into the pivotal matchups within each of Oklahoma's conference games as well as Michigan.

Minor Matchup: OU Special Teams vs. Ole Miss

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III (5) fumbles a punt return in fron tof Ole Miss Rebels tight end Trace Bruckler (85) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Last year, OU overcame a fourth quarter deficit to momentarily grab the lead following a long touchdown run by Xavier Robinson. The lead evaporated quickly with two Rebels scores, but Oklahoma was still within victory down a single score.

That's when Isaiah Sategna III tried making the play of the game on a punt return. After making a few Rebels miss, Sategna attempted to gain a few more yards on a return that would have set the Sooners up in great position. Sadly, Sategna fumbled and Ole Miss ran away with a victory.

But that was far from the only special teams blunder that day. Oklahoma had a procedure penalty on an Ole Miss fourth down that set up a sequence of events that resulted in a safety for the Rebels.

Ole Miss will be a challenge with Trinidad Chambliss at quarterback. That's why OU could increase their margin for error significantly if there are no silly mistakes on special teams, while return men make the most of their opportunities — safely.

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Major Matchup: John Mateer vs. Trinidad Chambliss

Quarterback head-to-heads are a trivial endevor due to both players never sharing the field at the same time.

But both trigger men will factor heavily in their team's success. Big games call for the faces of the team to make big plays. When Ole Miss comes to Norman for the second year in a row, Chambliss and John Mateer will be looked at to lead their team to a hard fought victory.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) runs beside Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Ole Miss Rebels | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last year, Chambliss seemed to make every play asked of him against an elite Oklahoma defense. On the other end, Mateer flashed great play sporadically but was still dealing with the worst of his hand surgery from a few weeks prior. Ole Miss' defense had a lot to say about that, but there was no doubt OU's offense was stuck in the mud due to Mateer's lack of ability.

With a schedule full of pivotal games, Ole Miss is another challenge that Mateer will have to be great in.