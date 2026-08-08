Oklahoma QB John Mateer Feeling Good About Chemistry With WRs
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NORMAN — Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer missed Isaiah Sategna on a throw Friday.
The duo just exchanged a quick glance.
“It’s like, ‘Oh, you just missed it,’” Mateer said. “But it happens, it’s football. It happens fast so we’re good.”
A year ago, such a miss would’ve led to a longer conversation and exchange between the two as they worked to get on the same page.
They are much farther along than they were before last season, and Mateer in general is feeling much more comfortable with the chemistry he’s developed with the group.
“We’re in a good spot,” Mateer said after the Sooners wrapped up their third practice of preseason camp. “I mean, all those guys talk. They tell me what they think. I tell them what I think. … They’re right sometimes, I’m right sometimes, so it’s back and forth.”
Sategna led the Sooners with 67 catches for 965 yards and eight touchdowns last season.
“We’re pretty ahead,” Mateer said of his connection with Sategna. “We’ve had almost two years together now and we’re in a good spot. We still come off the field, say what we’re thinking. It sometimes doesn’t need to be said. Those conversations are shorter. We know what we’re thinking.”
The rest of Oklahoma’s returning offensive players had just 42 catches for 367 yards and no touchdowns through the air.
Among the receivers who Mateer is building that connection with in preseason camp are Virginia transfer Trell Harris and sophomore Manny Choice, who was primarily a special teams contributor last season.
Harris had 59 catches for 847 yards and five touchdowns with the Cavaliers last season.
The fifth-year receiver has been banged up over the offseason but is working back into things.
Friday, he was a limited participant at the beginning of drills before becoming more and more active as the portion of practice open to the media continued.
“He’s a great human, and we’ve become good friends,” Mateer said. “And so seeing him be able to succeed and take steps that he wants to, it’s been fun. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
The 6-foot-4 Choice appeared in 10 games last season, though did not record a catch.
“I’ve seen a lot of growth,” Mateer said of Choice. “Physically coming from a freshman to a sophomore is huge, and then just mentally learning the game, learning the offense. His physical presence is huge. But he loves to learn. I think that’s so important, him and a lot of the receivers, they love to learn. I appreciate that. They’ll listen. That means a lot to me and all of the coaches.”
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Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.