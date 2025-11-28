Three Matchups No. 8 Oklahoma Must Win Against LSU
Oklahoma is so close it can taste it.
The No. 8 Sooners have to take care of LSU on Senior Day to return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019, but OU won’t be at full strength for the final push.
Center Jake Maikkula is doubtful for Saturday’s contest between the Sooners and the Tigers, throwing one last wrench into things for Oklahoma as it tries to secure its spot in the CFP.
Here are three matchups OU must win to get across the finish line at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
WR Isaiah Sategna vs. the LSU Secondary
Receiver Isaiah Sategna is the Sooners’ only big-play option on offense.
He was able to turn a quick slant into an 87-yard score last week against Missouri, and he may have to bail Oklahoma’s offense out against LSU.
The shuffling up front will likely see right guard Febechi Nwaiwu slide over to center, and even if the Sooners were healthy up front, running backs Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock are playing hurt.
OU’s quick passing game may have to take the place of any non-quarterback running game, and Sategna breaking off one or two of those plays for a big gain could help provide enough separation for Oklahoma’s defense to go to work.
C DJ Chester vs. Oklahoma’s DTs
LSU will also be without its center.
Braelin Moore, who has played in every game this year, was ruled out for Saturday’s contest.
Backup DJ Chester, who is expected to step in for Moore, will have his hands full.
OU defensive tackles Gracen Halton, David Stone, Damonic Williams and Jayden Jackson have formed one of the best position groups in college football, and they’ll be able to throw every look at Chester.
Todd Bates’ defensive tackles seamlessly stunt and twist, as well as overpowering opposing offensive lines, and if Chester can’t digest what he’s seeing in front of him, quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. could have defenders in his face all afternoon.
LB Kendal Daniels vs. TE Trey’Dez Green
LSU tight end Trey’Dez Green will be one of Van Buren’s key weapons on Saturday — especially if he’s constantly on the run.
The 6-foot-7 tight end is a matchup nightmare for any defense, though he’s still just fourth on the team with 28 catches for 323 yards. Green does lead the Tigers with five touchdown receptions, however.
Thankfully for the Sooners, they have their own matchup nightmare on defense.
Kendal Daniels has proven his worth week after week this year, proving he can step up and play the right while also seamlessly dropping back into coverage.
With defensive back Reggie Powers III suspended for the first half due to a second half targeting last week, Daniels’ role will be even bigger in Saturday’s first half.
If he can win his battles against Green, the Sooners will be able to take away one more weapon from an LSU offense that has struggled all year, which is a comfortable plan of attack for Brent Venables and his defense.