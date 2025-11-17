Three Oklahoma Players Earn Awards for Performances Against Alabama
Oklahoma shocked the college football world with its 23-21 win over No. 4 Alabama in Tuscaloosa, and as a result, three Sooners took home SEC weekly awards.
The Southeastern Conference named Eli Bowen its Co-Defensive Player of the Week, while Taylor Wein received Defensive Lineman of the Week honors. Kicker Tate Sandell earned Co-Special Teams Player of the Week honors, too.
Bowen returned an interception 87 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, giving the Sooners an early 10-0 lead. The sophomore defensive back finished the contest with five solo tackles in addition to his pick six.
The interception was Bowen’s second of his career, as he also logged a pick against Alabama in 2024 as a true freshman.
Bowen missed the first four games of 2025 with an injury, but since returning, he has registered 15 solo tackles, a pass breakup and his pick six against Alabama.
Wein, a redshirt sophomore defensive end, notched three tackles, a strip sack, two quarterback hurries and a blocked field-goal attempt. His strip sack put OU’s offense deep into Alabama territory and led to a field goal, while his blocked field goal allowed the Sooners to lead 17-14 at halftime.
The defensive end has registered a team-high 12 tackles for loss and four sacks this season.
Sandell made all three of his field-goal attempts against the Crimson Tide, with his longest kick coming from 52 yards. The UTSA transfer kicker has made his last 21 field-goal tries, which is the longest streak in OU history. Sandell is 7-for-7 on attempts longer than 50 yards, which leads the nation.
The kicker has now won SEC Special Teams Player of the Week honors three times in 2025. He previously won the award for his performances against Kent State and Tennessee.
Altogether, the Sooners have claimed 11 SEC weekly awards through 10 games in the 2025 season.
Oklahoma, ranked No. 11 in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings, improved to 8-2 with its win over the Crimson Tide. The newest CFP rankings will be unveiled on Tuesday evening.
Before their win against Alabama, the Sooners defeated Tennessee 33-27 in Knoxville. That win came after the Sooners dropped two of three contests, picking up losses against Texas and Ole Miss.
The Sooners will host Missouri and LSU in their final two games of the regular season.