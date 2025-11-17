Sooners in the NFL: Former Oklahoma QB Gets Another Win on Sunday Night Football
The defending Super Bowl champions have played like it in 2025, and Jalen Hurts is a major reason for the Philadelphia Eagles’ success.
Hurts, a former Oklahoma and Alabama quarterback, led the Eagles to a 16-9 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday evening. The quarterback finished the game with 135 yards on 14-of-28 passing, and he rushed for 31 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Hurts’ numbers from the win aren’t particularly flashy, but the former Sooner signal caller did what he needed to get a win against a quality Detroit squad. The Eagles improved to 8-2 with the victory, while the Lions fell to 6-4.
In 10 games this season, Hurts has thrown for 1,995 yards, 16 touchdowns and one interception. He has also rushed for 265 yards and six touchdowns.
Hurts has played for the Eagles since he entered the NFL in 2020. He won his first Super Bowl with Philadelphia earlier this year, as the Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 55-23 in Super Bowl LIX. The quarterback has been selected to the Pro Bowl twice and earned Second Team All-Pro honors in 2022.
Hurts came to Oklahoma in 2019 after playing his first three years of college football at Alabama. In his lone season in Norman, Hurts finished second in Heisman Trophy voting and led the Sooners to their most recent appearance in the College Football Playoff.
TE Mark Andrews
Another week, another touchdown for tight end Mark Andrews.
For the third game in a row, Andrews found the end zone for the Baltimore Ravens.
This time, Andrews scored the game-winning touchdown on a 35-yard rush, capping off the Ravens’ 23-16 win over the Cleveland Browns. Prior to Sunday’s game, Andrews had never rushed for a touchdown in the NFL.
In addition to his go-ahead rush, Andrews caught three passes for 32 yards. He combined for three touchdowns in the Ravens’ previous two wins against the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
- Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Predicted to Land Pair of Major 2027 Prospects
- Oklahoma’s Defensive Reserves Proved Impactful in Win vs. Alabama
- Oklahoma Continues Its November Surge Up the Polls Following Win at Alabama
Through 10 games, Andrews has registered 32 catches for 276 yards and five touchdowns.
Andrews is playing in his eighth season in the NFL, all of which he has spent with Baltimore. In 114 career games, Andrews has logged 5,806 yards and 56 touchdowns. The tight end has made the Pro Bowl three times, and he was a First Team All-Pro selection in 2021.
Prior to his NFL stardom, Andrews was a standout at Oklahoma. From 2015 to 2017, Andrews compiled 1,765 yards and 22 touchdowns. Andrews won the Mackey Award and was a unanimous All-American in his final season at OU in 2017.
QB Baker Mayfield
Former OU star Baker Mayfield was on the wrong end of a shootout on Sunday, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell 44-32 to the Buffalo Bills.
Mayfield finished the game with 173 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 16-of-28 passing. The Buccaneers’ loss marked the team’s third loss in their last four games, dropping them to 6-4.
Despite a slower outing against the Bills, Mayfield has been excellent throughout the season. He has recorded 2,365 yards, 17 touchdowns and only three interceptions on 63.5 percent passing.
Mayfield is playing his third season with the Buccaneers after leading the franchise to back-to-back NFC South titles in 2023 and 2024. The quarterback spent the first four years of his career with the Browns and split time between the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams in 2022 before signing with Tampa Bay ahead of the 2023 campaign.
Before that, Mayfield became a legend at Oklahoma.
He led the Sooners to a 33-6 record from 2015 to 2017, finishing time in Norman with 12,292 yards, 119 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy in 2017 before being selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.