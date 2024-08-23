Three Players to Watch on Oklahoma's Offense Following Fall Camp
Fall camp is officially in the books in Norman.
Oklahoma is ready to fully turn the page into game week preparations for the Aug. 30 opener against Temple.
There will be a new feel to the Sooners’ offense coming out of Game 1.
Dillon Gabriel is off to Oregon, fully turning over the keys to OU’s offense to Jackson Arnold.
The sophomore started one game a year ago, the Alamo Bowl, and is looking to progress as he enters his first full year as a starer.
Jeff Lebby is no longer calling the plays, too.
Now that he’s at Mississippi State, those duties fall to new co-offensive coordinator Seth Littrell, who worked to piece the game plan together with Joe Jon Finley.
Unlike the defense, the offense is short on returning faces coming into 2024.
Here are three players who made waves throughout fall camp, potentially earning a larger role in the game plan once the 2024 season officially kicks off against the Owls in Norman.
Jovantae Barnes, Running Back
Jovantae Barnes playing a large role in Oklahoma’s offense this year is not totally unexpected.
He enjoyed a fantastic freshman season in 2022 backing up Eric Gray punctuated by a stellar performance against a stout Florida State defensive front in the Cheez-It Bowl.
But a lingering foot injury robbed Barnes of building on his freshman season in 2023.
Barnes’ classmate, Gavin Sawchuk, closed last year with five straight 100-yard performances and he entered the spring as Oklahoma’s top running back.
Sawchuk hasn’t had a bad offseason by any means, but Barnes’ return may see those two backs split the primary role in DeMarco Murray’s backfield.
“He had a great summer and a really good first three days in many ways looks like his old self,” OU head coach Brent Venables said of Barnes after the first week of fall camp.
Coming out of the Cheez-It Bowl, Barnes was excited for him and Sawchuk to carry the load together in a thunder and lightning-style paring.
Those dreams may be close to becoming reality in 2024.
Bauer Sharp, Tight End
Behind Austin Stogner, Oklahoma’s tight end room failed to make an impact in 2023.
Finley brought in a host of new faces between transfers Jake Roberts and Bauer Sharp and true freshman Davon Mitchell in an effort to beef up his unit.
Though Sharp transferred to Norman from Southeastern Louisiana without much fanfare, he was a more than capable pass catcher throughout spring practice and fall camp.
Sharp made the position change to tight end, and he’s motivated to show everyone that he can thrive in that slot for the Sooners.
“I have a chip on my shoulder in everything that I do from what I come from,” Sharp said earlier this week. “I had one offer coming out of high school to play quarterback. I have a lot to earn, a lot to prove.”
He’s strung together strong performances at practice, and even joked that he made a move off the field to help his standing this fall.
“[Jackson Arnold and I] have a good relationship. I moved my locker right beside his in the locker room, just strategy,” Sharp said. “Trying to get close to him.”
Sharp will platoon with Roberts, but there’s plenty of opportunity for both OU tight ends to succeed under Littrell and Finley.
Brenen Thompson, Wide Receiver
Unfortunately, the Sooners did lose one player for the season during camp.
Jayden Gibson, who was primed for a breakout season in his third year at OU, was lost for the year.
Oklahoma looks set with Deion Burks, Jalil Farooq and Nic Anderson penciled in to start at wide receiver, but there are still plenty of catches to go around.
Thompson could slot in and take a step up in Gibson’s absence.
The two players are very different.
Gibson is 6-foot-5 and would have been a matchup problem for any secondary.
Thompson is 5-9, but his speed makes him a threat to get behind any defensive back.
After transferring from Texas, Thompson only played in six games last year as he also battled through injuries.
But when he made it onto the field, his presence was felt.
Thompson caught a 54-yard bomb against Iowa State, a 39-yard pass against Kansas, a 53-yard touchdown against TCU and logged a 63-yard score against Arizona in the Alamo Bowl.
The front line trio of Burks, Farooq and Anderson can also strike from deep, but secondaries won’t be able to rest easy if one of those guys comes off the field for Thompson throughout 2024.