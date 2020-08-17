SI.com
AllSooners
Five-Star OL Tristan Leigh Will Visit Sooners

Parker Thune

If there's accuracy to the narrative that Oklahoma can't land five-star recruits, somebody forgot to tell Bill Bedenbaugh.

Despite landing just four total five-star recruits since 2014, the Sooners have remained the class of the Big 12 and a constant presence in the national title race. And over that period of time, Norman has also become a breeding ground for NFL offensive linemen. That's due in no small part to Bedenbaugh, widely regarded as one of the country's finest offensive line coaches and recruiters.

Now, he's got his eyes set on one of the premier offensive tackles in the 2021 class.

Five-star recruit Tristan Leigh has remained a top target for the Sooners as they continue to recruit the DMV area with fervor. Leigh, a Fairfax, Va. native, placed Oklahoma among his final five schools last month. OU looks increasingly well-positioned to land the 6-foot-5, 280-pound tackle, and his interest in the Sooners appears to be growing.

To that effect, 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong reported Monday morning that Leigh will visit Norman later this week.

It's important to note the continually budding relationship between Leigh and Sooner commit Caleb Williams, the top quarterback and No. 1 overall prospect in SI All-American's 2021 rankings. Williams, who also hails from the DMV area, has long been recruiting Leigh to protect his blind side.

The Sooners already have two commitments from DMV natives in Williams and Damond Harmon, and they're expected to land two more in Kelvin Gilliam and Jalil Farooq. Leigh would be a massive addition for Oklahoma in the 2021 circuit, as the Sooners only have one verbal pledge in the class from an offensive lineman (Cullen Montgomery). Per 247Sports' composite rankings, Leigh is the No. 11 overall prospect among 2021 graduates, and the top recruit in the state of Virginia.

Should Leigh choose Oklahoma, he'd be the Sooners' highest-ranked offensive line recruit ever. And given Bedenbaugh's reputation for player development (see Creed Humphrey, Orlando Brown, Cody Ford), Leigh would certainly carry the potential to become the finest offensive lineman in school history under Bedenbaugh's tutelage.

Leigh hasn't announced any timeline for his commitment.

