Two Oklahoma Players Ruled Out of Clash With Kentucky

Oklahoma had a trio of players downgraded on Friday’s SEC availability report.

Receiver Parker Livingstone and cornerback Eli Bowen were both ruled out of Saturday’s contest.

Bowen missed last week’s win over Texas, thrusting Trystan Haynes into action.

Livingstone started the game in the Cotton Bowl, but his presence was mostly felt on special teams.

Offensive tackle Michael Fasusi was also downgraded. His status changed from questionable to doubtful for Saturday’s SEC home opener.

Four Sooners were upgraded, however.

Running back Tory Blaylock was not listed on the report after appearing as probable on Wednesday and Thursday. Blaylock exited last week’s win over Texas in the second quarter after rushing the ball twice for seven yards and catching two passes for nine yards.

Tight end Jack Van Dorselaer was also upgraded and not listed on the report after previously appearing as probable.

Guard Heath Ozaeta was downgraded to doubtful after being listed as questionable on Thursday. He started last week’s contest at right guard opposite freshman Noah Best, who started the Red River Rivalry at left guard.

If Ozaeta is unable to go, it is most likely that Peyton Joseph will start across from Best, potentially at right guard.

Joseph has played offense in three games so far this year. He logged 27 offensive snaps in the season opener against UTEP, per Pro Football Focus, and he played 14 snaps against Georgia and six snaps against Texas.

Eddy Pierre-Louis maintained his status as doubtful for the game.

Previously in the week, a handful of Sooners were ruled out of the contest.

Linebacker Taylor Heim was ruled out on Wednesday, as he is out for the year.

Receiver Trell Harris has not returned since he sustained an injury against Michigan, and for the second straight week, running back Xavier Robinson, tight end Trynae Washington and defensive back Jacobe Johnson were all ruled out for the contest.

For Kentucky, a key piece remained questionable.

Running back CJ Baxter, who leads the team in rushing with 484 yards and eight touchdowns on 87 carries, was listed as questionable alongside tight end Elijah Brown and defensive lineman Kalen Edwards.

Linebackers Antwan Smith and Tavion Wallace, defensive backs Jaden Smith and Grant Grayton and defensive end Tyler Thomas will all miss the contest for the Wildcats.

Former Sooners Nic Anderson and Jovantae Barnes will serve as captains for Kentucky on Saturday, the Wildcats announced on Friday.

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