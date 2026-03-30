'Versatile' DB Jeremiah Newcombe can Carve Out a Role in his Third Season at Oklahoma

NORMAN — Jeremiah Newcombe’s redshirt freshman year was cut short.

He played in Oklahoma’s first two games in 2025 before seeing his year end due to an injury.

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The 5-foot-9, 192-pound product of Gilbert, AZ, was viewed as a versatile member of the OU defense throughout fall camp a year ago, splitting time at defensive back and at cheetah linebacker, but he was unable to show his talents on Saturday’s last fall after the injury.

New cornerbacks coach LaMar Morgan doesn’t see Newcombe’s role changing, and he’s excited to work with the redshirt sophomore.

“I think of a guy who is very versatile, look at his high school tape and playing quarterback and different things,” Morgan said on Saturday. “I think this is a guy who is chomping at the bit for an opportunity to impact the game.”

Newcombe has made two tackles in the five games he’s played for the Sooners, and he was credited with a pass breakup in 2024 as a freshman against Maine.

He’s still expected to fill in across the defense, and Morgan confirmed that throughout the spring, the plan is for him to split time between working at cornerback and working with Wes Goodwin over at cheetah.

“He meets with both of us,” Morgan said. “That kid is fully bought in being the best player he can be for the team and give himself the best opportunities on Saturdays to impact the game.”

There are snaps up for grabs at cheetah.

Kendal Daniels was the perfect fit for the position a year ago, and Reggie Powers III took over as the backup for Daniels.

Powers brings crucial experience to the spot, and while the Sooners may look at a linebacker like Taylor Heim to help fill the void Daniels left in playing the run game, Newcombe will have an opportunity to get on the field in passing situations to give Powers a breather.

The rotation at cornerback seems more set in stone, with Courtland Guillory, Eli Bowen and Jacobe Johnson nailed on for a bunch of snaps.

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But Jay Valai was happy to rotate four or five cornerbacks into the game in the past, and Morgan said developing a large group of game-ready players is a priority for himself and for head coach Brent Venables.

“As many guys as that are ready to go, we want to play them. That’s my focus,” Morgan said. “Coach V is the man at finding different roles for guys. Moving guys inside, outside.”

The Sooners are also unafraid to throw freshmen onto the field, so Newcombe will have to stay in front of the new faces on the roster as he continues to develop throughout the spring, but he’s got every opportunity to earn snaps from both Morgan and Goodwin.

“I think if you can show (Venables), me, the team that they can trust you to do your job, you get a great opportunity to get on the field,” Morgan said. “Everybody is going to want to play when the stadium is full and under the lights here in Norman.”