WATCH: Sooners on SI SEC Media Days Recap Podcast
ATLANTA — Watch as Ryan Chapman and Carson Field recap the week at SEC Media Days in this week's episode of the Sooners on SI podcast.
Chapman and Field were on hand as Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, quarterback John Mateer, defensive end R Mason Thomas and safety Robert Spears-Jennings met with the media at the College Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday.
They covered everything Venables had to say throughout his various media availabilities, including a key injury update, his thoughts on retiring athletic director Joe Castiglione, the work so far of general manager Jim Nagy, the progress of new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and more.
Mateer spoke for nearly 30 minutes about handling the spotlight at Oklahoma, the progress of his wide receivers, his first OU-Texas experience and other topics.
Spears-Jennings and Thomas talked up the offense as well as the progress of the Sooners' defense as the team enters a pivotal fourth season for Venables.
Chapman and Field also touched on the Arch Manning experience after the Texas quarterback garnered plenty of buzz, and the interesting opening remarks by Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz.
Watch the podcast and all of the other videos from all four days in Atlanta here.