Where Oklahoma Goes From Here After Owen Heinecke Ruling?

NORMAN — It didn't take long after the ruling came down in favor of Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke that Heinecke was handed a phone with Brent Venables on the other end.

"Let's do it, Coach," Heinecke told Venables. "How exciting is that. ... Coach, I'm ready to get to it."

A few minutes later, Heinecke summarized the conversation.

"He was pretty excited, but I don't know — not as excited as I am," Heinecke said. "Just to hear him be excited is something that's super special."

Heinecke's attentions turned nearly immediately to his future with the Sooners.

"Hopefully I can bring a national championship to OU, but it's more than me, it's a team effort, so I'm ready to get back to work," Heinecke said.

The Sooners had prepared to play without Heinecke in 2026, but now with the linebacker back on board after Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman ruled in Heinecke's favor, granting a temporary injunction against the NCAA on Thursday, the position group looks much better.

Kip Lewis and Cole Sullivan figured to be the starting linebackers without Heinecke.

With Heinecke, Sullivan could either slide to the cheetah spot, as OU's Jim Nagy alluded to on the stand Thursday when asked if a ruling making Heinecke eligible would take away playing time from either Lewis or Sullivan, or Sullivan could still see significant playing time with Heinecke as the likely starter.

Heinecke testified during the hearing about his role on the 2025 Sooners, and the significant steps he made as the season went on, from earning a co-starter spot on the depth chart to start the season to taking over the middle linebacker spot by late in the season.

He said he hoped to continue that growth arc this season.

"There's a lot of talent, a lot of potential," Heinecke said. "There's a lot of opportunity for people to step up and I'm excited to kind of take on a new role, be a leader and a mentor as best I can to these guys. ... I'm excited to add to the team in a small way or a big way. I'm here for the whole team, not just the linebacker group."

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The linebackers, though, were in need of some depth.

Now, with the infusion of Heinecke, the Sooners have the depth with proven players at the position and not being in a spot where they have to hope for unproven players like James Nesta or Taylor Heim to play significant roles.

Lewis led the team with 76 total tackles last year, including 10.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. Heinecke was second on the team with 74 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Sullivan recorded 44 tackles last year for Michigan, including five tackles for loss and two sacks. He also had three interceptions as a sophomore for the Wolverines.

Heinecke said he planned to be at Saturday's OU spring game, in uniform, even if he might not play.

"I'll take any chance I can to have an OU jersey on," Heinecke said.

During that conversation with Venables, Heinecke told his coach to remember this moment and the way he was feeling when Heinecke made a mental error in practice.

"Not a chance," Venables roared back.