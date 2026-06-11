Which of Oklahoma’s 2026 Road Atmospheres Will be the Most Hostile?

The Sooners have at least an idea of when most of their 2026 games will kick off.

The SEC released the kickoff windows for the upcoming season on Wednesday. Oklahoma will play six games in Norman, five on the road and, of course, the annual Red River Rivalry game against Texas at the Cotton Bowl.

Here is how each of OU’s games outside of Norman stacks up in terms of hostility:

6. Mississippi State

Stadium: Davis Wade Stadium

Capacity: 60,311

Kickoff Window: 2:30-3:30 p.m. or 5-7 p.m.

Mississippi State, frankly, hasn’t been any good in the last few years.

The Bulldogs haven’t logged a winning season since 2022. Under coach and former Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State is just 7-18.

When the Bulldogs are good, Davis Wade Stadium can be a solid venue. But the consensus around college football is that MSU will once again be an SEC bottom feeder in 2026.

OU’s game against MSU will either kickoff in the afternoon or the evening. If it’s an afternoon start and the Bulldogs fail to exceed expectations, the atmosphere would likely be bland.

The atmosphere, however, would get significantly more raucous with an evening kickoff. Despite their struggles, the Bulldogs have a loud, passionate fan base that relies on cowbells to rattle opponents.

5. Missouri

Stadium: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Capacity: 62,621

Kickoff Window: 2:30-3:30

Columbia, MO, in late November — when the Sooners will battle the Tigers — isn’t exactly paradise.

So, from that perspective, both teams are probably content with an afternoon kickoff. But Mizzou’s home atmosphere would benefit from a nighttime start.

Missouri has yet to get over the hump under coach Eliah Drinkwitz, but he has turned the Tigers into a quality program. Mizzou is 29-10 in its last three seasons, and the Tigers defeated Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl three years ago.

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Their outlook for 2026 is largely contingent on the health of star running back Ahmad Hardy, who was the victim of a shooting in Mississippi in May.

Faurot Field is toward the bottom of the SEC in terms of hostility, and an afternoon kickoff in Columbia isn’t as daunting as Gainesville or Athens.

4. Texas (Red River Rivalry)

Stadium: Cotton Bowl Stadium

Capacity: 92,100

Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m.

This one isn’t a true road game — but the atmosphere is hostile for both Oklahoma and Texas.

The Sooners and Longhorns have met 121 times in the programs’ histories, with Texas holding the all-time series lead 65-51-5. Texas has won each of the last two meetings.

Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna catches a pass against Texas. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

This rivalry almost always is split 50-50 between Sooner and Longhorn fans. But with how much passion and hatred surrounds the rivalry, the opposing fan bases can play a major role in the game’s outcome.

If things start to go sideways for the Sooners — like they have in each of the last seasons — energy from Texas fans could snowball against OU. And that makes this neutral-site contest more hostile than the Sooners’ true road games against Missouri and Mississippi State.

3. Florida

Stadium: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Capacity: 88,548

Kickoff Window: 2:30-3:30 p.m. or 5-7 p.m.

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, affectionately nicknamed “The Swamp,” can be one of the rowdiest venues in college football when the Gators are playing their best football.

It’s hard to know how competitive Florida will be in 2026.

The Gators fired coach Billy Napier during the 2025 season, and they hired former Tulane coach Jon Sumrall as his replacement. Florida returns star running back Jadan Baugh, and the Gators added former Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo from the transfer portal.

The Swamp is always loud, regardless of how well the Gators are playing or when their games kick off.

OU’s game against Florida will begin either in the afternoon or in the evening. If Florida exceeds expectations and the game begins in the evening, the Nov. 7 game could be one of the toughest road atmospheres Oklahoma has faced in recent memory.

2. Michigan

Stadium: Michigan Stadium

Capacity: 107,601

Kickoff Time: 11 a.m.

After the Sooners took down Michigan 24-13 in 2025, they will battle the Wolverines at “The Big House.”

Michigan Stadium is college football’s largest venue, seating 107,601 fans. Between promising quarterback Bryce Underwood and new coach Kyle Whittingham, Wolverines have high hopes that they’ll return to the College Football Playoff in 2026.

A night game in Ann Arbor would have been the most hostile scenario for the Sooners to face. But even though the game will kick off at noon (local time), there won’t be an open seat at The Big House.

Michigan Stadium is one of college football’s most storied stadiums, and this showdown between blue bloods will be a loud one.

1. Georgia

Stadium: Sanford Stadium

Capacity: 93,033

Kickoff Window: 2:30-3:30 p.m. or 5-7 p.m.

Georgia has consistently been one of college football’s best squads under Kirby Smart, and the Bulldogs’ home-field advantage at Sanford Stadium has supported them well.

Since 2019, UGA is 35-2 in home games. The Bulldogs’ home loss to Alabama in 2025 was their first at Sanford Stadium since they lost to South Carolina during their 2019 campaign.

Oklahoma’s contest against the Bulldogs will be its second road game.

If Oklahoma and Georgia both enter that contest — on Sept. 26 — undefeated, it’s likely that College GameDay will be in Athens. And a night game between the blue-blood programs would make way for arguably the craziest atmosphere in college football during the 2026 season.