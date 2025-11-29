Which Under the Radar Sooners Could Make a Big Impact Against LSU?
P Grayson Miller
I was going to pick Tate Sandell here as the player who contributes under the radar as touchdowns continue to avoid the OU offense, but that ship has sailed. There’s nothing under the radar about a Lou Groza Award finalist who drops 50-yard field goals like Santa drops butterscotch candies at a Christmas parade. So for the second week in a row, I pick Grayson Miller, the talented OU punter who got a “butt-chewing” last week, Brent Venables said, for kicking a 57-yarder into the end zone to start the fourth quarter but then, with the offense still going nowhere, dialed in and placed his next three punts at the Mizzou 11, 12 and 8. There’s no indication that John Mateer and the OU offense will be any better this week, so Miller is going to need to be a factor in the battle for field position once more against LSU.
— John E. Hoover
S Jaydan Hardy
Jaydan Hardy played a big role in Oklahoma’s win over Alabama with a special teams play to punch the ball out of Ryan Williams’ hands. He will need to be excellent again on special teams against LSU’s returners, but he could be in line for a bigger role on defense as well. With Reggie Powers suspended for the first half, the Sooners may have to get creative when Kendal Daniels needs a quick breather. Hardy’s steady play on the back end of the defense could allow Brent Venables to use Peyton Bowen at cheetah in a pinch in the first half, or he may just opt to throw a few three-safety looks at LSU quarterback Michael Van Buren. Either way, Hardy has excellent ball skills, and he could deliver a turnover to help give the offense a short field or simply keep the Tigers off the board.
— Ryan Chapman
WR Javonnie Gibson
Javonnie Gibson, who transferred to OU from Arkansas-Pine Bluff ahead of the 2025 season, logged his first touchdown reception for the Sooners in last week’s win over Missouri. Gibson has yet to find a steady role in OU’s offense, but he has made a handful of crucial catches lately, affirming his value within the Sooners’ passing game. With a 6-2, 211-pound frame, Gibson is someone who could pose a tough matchup for LSU’s very strong secondary. Gibson is also a Louisiana native, and his hometown (Opelousas) is roughly an hour and a half away from Baton Rouge. With Oklahoma needing only a semblance of offensive life to reach the College Football Playoff, Gibson should play a meaningful role against the team that he once dreamed of playing for.
— Carson Field
RB Taylor Tatum
Maybe it’s too late to expect much from anyone who has yet to produce significantly this season, but Tatum showed plenty of promise last season when he ran for 278 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman. And with Xavier Robinson banged up — even though he’s playing through it — Tory Blaylock less than 100%, and Jaydn Ott seemingly unlikely to earn his way to significant playing time, maybe it’s time for Tatum to get a bit of a look. Brent Venables said earlier this week that Tatum was available against Missouri, and it would seem he’d be better equipped to be able to contribute now after working back from injury. If Tatum can make even a relatively small contribution, that could be enough to give OU’s offense enough to get over the finish line against an LSU defense that has been successful in stopping the run.
— Ryan Aber
TE Jaren Kanak
It's senior night, and Jaran Kanak hasn't scored a touchdown this season. Seems appropriate that Kanak, with a struggling Sooner offense and a banged up running back room, should factor heavily into the offense. LSU's defense is going to want to do two things: Make sure Isaiah Sategna doesn't have green grass to run in and make sure John Mateer doesn't make plays with his feet all afternoon. Seems like the senior tight end could undermine a lot of the Tigers’ plans in a pivotal game for Oklahoma
— Brady Trantham